Kristin Cavallari Says Her 3 Kids Aren't Interested in Reality TV: 'They Want to Be YouTube Stars'
Though Kristin Cavallari has been on the small screen since high school, she is not letting her three kids — sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 7, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler — be in the entertainment space for quite some time.
"I would say no [to reality TV] until they are 18 years old, and then when they want to pursue a career in entertainment, that is fine. I would support them, but I want to keep them kids while they are kids. You're only in high school once, and I want them to live in the moment," the 36-year-old exclusively told OK! at the Chase Ink Business Premier event in New York on June 20. "I think it's hard enough to be in high school, let alone on a TV show, and especially now — it's so different! I would definitely say no until they are 18."
As for whether or not they would think the Uncommon James founder is a hypocrite, she said: "I don't even think they want to be reality TV kids! They want to be YouTube stars. Every day my oldest son is like, 'Can I get a YouTube channel?'"
These days, the three tots are growing up right before the blonde beauty's eyes, which is why she is still cherishing this time with them. "They're not quite in the 'Mom, get away from me' phase, which makes me really happy, but I know that's coming. I think I have one more year with my oldest. I have a girlfriend who was like, 'When they hit sixth grade, forget it. They're gone.' So, my oldest is going into fifth. We're in such a fun phase right now," she shared. "I love it so much, and my kids are really good kids. I know every mom says that, but my kids really are, and they are fun to be around. They all have such fun personalities, and I would rather hang out with them than anyone else. They're my favorite people."
Right now, Saylor, who is the "spitting image" of Cavallari, takes after her mama the most. "My mom is like, 'She's you. She's tough.' She is sassy, but that is how I want my girl to be. I don't have to worry about her at all because she's basically a teenager," she quipped. "No boy is going to mess with her. She's my toughest because she's super stubborn. I just try to kill her with kindness."
"My mom is always like, 'It's payback,'" she added. "I just have to laugh at it, but she's seven. I am like, 'Girl, you're seven! You're acting like you're 17 with this attitude.'"
- Kristin Cavallari Is 'Actively Dating' For 'The First Time' After Her Divorce From NFL Star Jay Cutler: 'I'm Having Fun'
- Fans Go Wild After Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Toned Body In Revealing Bikini Photos: 'One Hot Momma'
- Kristin Cavallari Proudly Admits She Dumps People Via Text Message: 'I'm 'Heartless'
When the Laguna Beach alum isn't hanging with her kiddos, she is typically cooking up something for Uncommon James — her jewelry company, which has since expanded into skincare and home goods — which she founded in 2017.
Recently, Cavallari spoke about the ups and downs of running a business and why using the Chase Ink Business Premier card has helped her thrive. "Chase came to me about this opportunity, and I was really excited," she said of sitting on a panel alongside Emma Grede (Good American, SKIMS) as well as the founders of Lovepop (Wombi Rose) and BLK & Bold (Pernell Cezar). "I'm always honored when people want me to speak in a business capacity, but this event was really about discussing our brands and how credit cards played a role in the early days of getting the company up and running and how we relied on them."
"I used credit cards in the beginning when Very Cavallari first aired. After the first episode, we sold out of all of our inventory, so I ordered a ton because we got so many online requests. I was like, 'We're going to have so many orders.' I ordered hundreds of thousands of pieces of jewelry, and I relied on credit cards for that," she explained. "When I opened my first store in Nashville, I relied on credit cards so that I could free up some capital to allow me to open up the store, and for other business needs, we relied on credit cards."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
If the businesswoman didn't use the credit cards, she might have had to take on an investor, but she's "really proud" she's never had to do that. "I'm 100 percent the owner of Uncommon James, and I am very thankful for credit cards," she said.