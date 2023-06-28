Kristin Cavallari Says Her 3 Kids Aren't Interested in Reality TV: 'They Want to Be YouTube Stars'

Though Kristin Cavallari has been on the small screen since high school, she is not letting her three kids — sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 9, as well as daughter Saylor, 7, whom she shares with ex Jay Cutler — be in the entertainment space for quite some time.

"I would say no [to reality TV] until they are 18 years old, and then when they want to pursue a career in entertainment, that is fine. I would support them, but I want to keep them kids while they are kids. You're only in high school once, and I want them to live in the moment," the 36-year-old exclusively told OK! at the Chase Ink Business Premier event in New York on June 20. "I think it's hard enough to be in high school, let alone on a TV show, and especially now — it's so different! I would definitely say no until they are 18."