Kristin Cavallari Ages Like Fine Wine! See The Reality Star's Best Bikini Moments — Pics
Looking fab! Kristin Cavallari isn't afraid to flaunt her fit physique on social media, and she sure looks great while doing it.
The 35-year-old recently revealed she put on some weight, but she's feeling like her best self.
"I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not. Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made. I don’t even recognize the girl in those other 2 photos..and no, I never had an eating disorder..that was purely stress. I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go," she captioned a photo of herself in a black bikini looking out at the ocean.
The blonde babe, who shares sons Camden, Jaxon and daughter Saylor with ex Jay Cutler, looked like she was having fun while on vacation.
Some of Cavallari's friends loved her candor.
Audrina Patridge wrote, "You look gorgeous!! Stress really does play a huge part in health all around!" while Nikki Bella gushed, "Gorgeously healthy! #goals."
"Sunny Sunday ☀️," she captioned a photo of herself in a white bikini. Slay!
"Good morning," she wrote via Instagram.
“It’s important to give ourselves grace and not beat ourselves up,” she previously shared. “For so many years in my early 20s, I was all or nothing. I have the best relationship I’ve ever had with food and health because I’ve let go of a lot of that control. It’s about consistency — just keep showing up.”
"Forever a beach girl," the mom-of-three captioned this photo (above) of herself holding a glass of wine. Cheers!