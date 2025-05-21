Kristin Cavallari Weighs in on Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's Friendship Drama: 'I Thought It Was Bulls---'
Kristin Cavallari has some strong opinions about Taylor Swift being involved in Blake Lively's legal drama.
The Laguna Beach star, 38, was not too pleased that the singer got dragged into business she reportedly has nothing to do with.
"Honestly, I thought it was bulls---," Cavallari said during the Tuesday, May 20, episode of her "Let’s Be Honest" podcast. "Well, I saw what her lawyer said, that [it] was like she had to license her song that they used in the movie along with 19 other artists. And Taylor Swift is the one being subpoenaed. Like you could use any of the other ones."
She proceeded to express how the "Lover" artist is only a part of the case to help the situation "garner attention."
The reality star's best friend Justin Anderson claimed Lively "threw her under the bus" and "brought Taylor into" the controversy surrounding her film with Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us.
Taylor Swift's Involvement in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film," a rep for the singer said in a statement to an outlet on Friday, May 9. "She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history."
Swift's only involvement in the movie was allowing her song "My Tears Ricochet" to be used.
"This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case," the rep added.
Blake Lively's Lawyer Disagrees With Involving Taylor Swift
Lively claimed that Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of It Ends With Us, which he has vehemently denied.
The Gossip Girl alum's lawyer Mike Gottlieb did not align with the decision to subpoena Swift.
"This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on the set," he told a publication on Thursday, May 8. "It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie. It’s not a case about fictional Marvel characters in Deadpool movies."
He further targeted Baldoni's legal team by expressing, "You can’t just go around subpoenaing people because they’re famous and you think it will generate a bunch of headlines. And the federal courts don’t tolerate that kind of behavior."
Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Responds
Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman responded to Gottlieb’s claims by declaring, "the truth is not a distraction."
"The truth has been clearly shown through unedited receipts, documents and real life footage," he continued. "More to come. Blake was the one who brought her high-profile friends into this situation without concern for their own personal or public backlash. As the truth shows, she used her Dragons to manipulate Justin at every turn."
After Lively filed her lawsuit, Baldoni countersued, claiming she tried to smear his name and take over control of the flick even though he was the director.