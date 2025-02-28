Kristin Davis Reveals 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin in the Early 2000s

"One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett," Davis, 60, recalled of Baldwin, 66, and his Hamptons home, as she admitted the property was one of the main reasons she was hesitant about breaking up with the Beetlejuice star after figuring out he wasn't the one.

"I remember I was at work, and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica [Parker], I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,'" the And Just Like That... actress explained, noting it was "literally one of the only times" she "felt that way" about a relationship.