Kristin Davis Reveals 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin in the Early 2000s
If only Kristin Davis had loved Alec Baldwin as much as his house!
During a guest appearance on the Thursday, February 26, episode of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, the S-- and the City star reflected on what it was like to date the famous, "so rich" actor in the early 2000s while revealing the silly reason she didn't want her and Baldwin to split.
"One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett," Davis, 60, recalled of Baldwin, 66, and his Hamptons home, as she admitted the property was one of the main reasons she was hesitant about breaking up with the Beetlejuice star after figuring out he wasn't the one.
"I remember I was at work, and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica [Parker], I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,'" the And Just Like That... actress explained, noting it was "literally one of the only times" she "felt that way" about a relationship.
Davis confessed it felt embarrassing" to "say out loud" that she didn't want to "break up with this person because [she] like[d] his house."
"It’s true," she added.
Elsewhere during her podcast appearance, Davis confirmed Baldwin had not been the ex she was referring to on a recent episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast.
Davis previously shared a story about the time she was ghosted by her former boyfriend after lending him $5,000.
While chatting with host Rob Lowe on Thursday, Davis clarified: "Oh, my God. I never would have had to lend Alec $5,000, my God."
Teasing who the man in question was to her podcast listeners last month, Davis said the "out-of-work" actor was "very talented" and is "now very successful."
Aside from Baldwin, Davis had notable relationships with actor Damian Lewis, 54, Liev Schreiber, 57, and playwright Aaron Sorkin, 63 — though she never married.
The Deck the Halls star — who adopted her daughter, Gemma, and son, Wilson, in 2011 and 2018, respectively — told "Best Friend Energy" listeners in 2023 that it was never a "goal" of hers to tie the knot.
"I'm not married, I have never been married, it's not my thing, I was never focused on it," Davis said while explaining how she lives a different lifestyle than her twice-married S-- and the City character, Charlotte York.
Alec, for his part, tied the knot with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, in 2012.
The 30 Rock alum and the stunning fitness instructor share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2. (He additionally shares his eldest daughter, Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 71.)