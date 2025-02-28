or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > kristin davis
OK LogoNEWS

Kristin Davis Reveals 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin in the Early 2000s

Photo of Alex Baldwin; picture of Kristin Davis.
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin and Kristin David briefly dated in the early 2000s.

By:

Feb. 28 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

If only Kristin Davis had loved Alec Baldwin as much as his house!

During a guest appearance on the Thursday, February 26, episode of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, the S-- and the City star reflected on what it was like to date the famous, "so rich" actor in the early 2000s while revealing the silly reason she didn't want her and Baldwin to split.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin davis embarrassing reason didnt want break up alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Kristen Davis didn't want to leave Alec Baldwin because she loved his Hamptons home.

Article continues below advertisement

"One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett," Davis, 60, recalled of Baldwin, 66, and his Hamptons home, as she admitted the property was one of the main reasons she was hesitant about breaking up with the Beetlejuice star after figuring out he wasn't the one.

"I remember I was at work, and I was like, 'Sarah Jessica [Parker], I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,'" the And Just Like That... actress explained, noting it was "literally one of the only times" she "felt that way" about a relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin davis embarrassing reason didnt want break up alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Kristin Davis and Alec Baldwin's relationship never amounted to anything serious.

Article continues below advertisement

Davis confessed it felt embarrassing" to "say out loud" that she didn't want to "break up with this person because [she] like[d] his house."

"It’s true," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
kristin davis embarrassing reason didnt want break up alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Kristin Davis said Alec Baldwin was 'so rich' when they dated.

MORE ON:
kristin davis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere during her podcast appearance, Davis confirmed Baldwin had not been the ex she was referring to on a recent episode of her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast.

Davis previously shared a story about the time she was ghosted by her former boyfriend after lending him $5,000.

Article continues below advertisement

While chatting with host Rob Lowe on Thursday, Davis clarified: "Oh, my God. I never would have had to lend Alec $5,000, my God."

Teasing who the man in question was to her podcast listeners last month, Davis said the "out-of-work" actor was "very talented" and is "now very successful."

Article continues below advertisement
kristin davis embarrassing reason didnt want break up alec baldwin
Source: MEGA

Kristin Davis recalled telling Sarah Jessica Parker about her hesitance to break up with Alec Baldwin.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Baldwin, Davis had notable relationships with actor Damian Lewis, 54, Liev Schreiber, 57, and playwright Aaron Sorkin, 63 — though she never married.

The Deck the Halls star — who adopted her daughter, Gemma, and son, Wilson, in 2011 and 2018, respectively — told "Best Friend Energy" listeners in 2023 that it was never a "goal" of hers to tie the knot.

"I'm not married, I have never been married, it's not my thing, I was never focused on it," Davis said while explaining how she lives a different lifestyle than her twice-married S-- and the City character, Charlotte York.

Alec, for his part, tied the knot with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, 41, in 2012.

The 30 Rock alum and the stunning fitness instructor share seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María, 3, and Ilaria, 2. (He additionally shares his eldest daughter, Ireland, 29, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, 71.)

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.