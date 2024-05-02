Kristin Davis, 59, Shows Off Her Beautiful Natural Features After Having Face Filler Removed: See the Stunning Selfie
And Just Like That... Kristin Davis is back to her natural beauty!
On Wednesday, May 1, the famed actress embraced her aging facial features by sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie more than two years after the 59-year-old had all filler dissolved from her face.
"Fresh 💇🏻♀️ by @rebekahforecast +NYC water = Kenya hair vibes part 2?? 🤍🤍," Davis captioned the Instagram photo of her recently cut brunette tresses.
In the snap, the actress' filler-free face was put on full display, as her smile lines and slight wrinkles peeked through her gorgeous complexion.
Davis made the decision in 2021 to have her face filler dissolved after admittedly growing tired of haters constantly criticizing her cosmetically enhanced appearance, as OK! previously reported.
Last summer, the Couples Retreat star opened up about the internal battle she faced with aging while getting candid about going filler-free.
"It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times," Davis admitted to The Telegraph during a June 2023 interview. "It’s a challenge to remember that you don’t have to look like that."
"The internet wants you to — but they also don’t want you to. They’re very conflicted," she noted in reference to the frequent negative comments she received about Botox and more.
Davis shared: "I have done fillers and it’s been good, and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad. I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful."
As a main character in one of the most beloved TV and movie franchises in the history of showbiz, Davis — who portrayed Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in six seasons of S-- and the City — found herself struggling to accept that she no longer looked like she did in her 30s when starring in the show.
The Deadly Illusions star admitted she didn't understand why the individual always gets ridiculed when plastic surgery doesn't come out as planned instead of the surgeon having to take the heat.
"People personally blame us when it goes wrong," she noted, adding: "No one told me it didn’t look good for the longest time, but luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually."
Davis' former SATC costar Kim Cattrall has had a similar stance on not changing her features.
In April 2011, Cattrall — who played Samantha Jones in the fan-favorite HBO series — told to Daily Mail she wanted to "embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting."