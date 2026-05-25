NEWS Kyle Busch's Wife Breaks Down at Event After NASCAR Star's Tragic Death Source: MEGA; @NASCAR/YOUTUBE Samantha Busch, the widow of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, broke down at racetrack tribute in the wake of the speedster's tragic death. Lesley Abravanel May 25 2026, Published 1:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Samantha Busch broke down in tears during an incredibly emotional pre-race remembrance ceremony and moment of silence for her late husband, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 24. The pre-race ceremony at Charlotte Motor Speedway marked the first public appearance for Samantha and her children — 11-year-old son Brexton and 4-year-old daughter Lennix — since Kyle's tragic and sudden passing on Thursday, May 21, at the age of 41 from complications related to severe pneumonia and sepsis. Samantha and her children stood on pit road alongside Kyle's brother, Kurt Busch, his parents Tom and Gaye, team owner Richard Childress, and the entire NASCAR Cup Series driver grid.

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Source: MEGA NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell delivered a powerful speech over the public address system.

Before the track fell silent, NASCAR CEO Steve O'Donnell delivered a powerful speech over the public address system. Addressing the family directly, Steve stated: "Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever ... Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart ... We've got you." As Steve led the crowd into a moment of silence and the Charlotte Fire Department Pipe Band played "Amazing Grace," broadcast cameras captured Samantha and Brexton being overcome with grief.

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Watching Brexton Busch, 11, staying strong for his mother, Samantha, while honoring his father, Kyle, is a heartbreaking and powerful image at the same time. pic.twitter.com/yhPNNLmTM2 — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) May 25, 2026 Source: @RCorySmith/X Brexton was seen embracing his mother.

Brexton was seen embracing his mother and trying to comfort her before young Lennix was handed over, wrapping her arms tightly around Samantha. The entire motorsports community spent the weekend honoring the two-time Cup Series champion. Earlier in the day, a moment of silence was observed at the Indianapolis 500, where the scoring pylon lit up with his iconic No. 18, his birth year, and 2026.

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Source: MEGA The pair share two kids.

“As the drivers exit turn four … on lap 18, we remember Kyle Busch,” an announcer said during the race. The moment was shared via INDYCAR on FOX’s official X account at the time, with the caption, “A tribute to Kyle Busch on Lap 18 of the Indy 500.” At Charlotte, all 39 cars carried a commemorative decal, the grass on the frontstretch featured a giant No. 8 with his signature, and the race broadcast planned a moment of radio silence on Lap 8.

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Source: MEGA The NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17 at Dover International Speedway was Kyle’s last race.

The NASCAR All-Star Race on May 17 at Dover International Speedway was Kyle’s last race. He finished in 17th place. “You never know when the last one is,” he eerily told reporters after the race. In the wake of Kyle's death, NASCAR fans and supporters have mobilized to honor his legacy by flooding donations to the charity he co-founded, the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund. The Mission: Established in 2015 after Samantha's personal battle with infertility, the foundation provides monetary grants to help couples navigate the heavy financial burdens of IVF treatments.