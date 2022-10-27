Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Admit Having Their 2 Dogs 'Made Us Realize We're Not Ready For Kids Yet': 'We're So Busy'

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula got married over one year ago, but they're not ready to expand their brood just yet.

"The dogs made us realize we're not ready for kids yet. We have so much going on, and we're so busy. With our schedule being packed, we're not ready, but it is a great stepping stone," Batula, 31, who teamed up with her husband and Caviar and Bumble to launch an exclusive in-app collection featured across 30 key U.S. markets, highlighting a curated list of the perfect date night options that can be ordered for a premium, in-home dining experience, exclusively tells OK!. "Having pets helped us take a step back from our daily routines."