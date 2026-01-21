Kyle Cooke's Dig at Amanda Batula Emerges Just Days Before Their Split

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke seemingly foresaw trouble brewing in his marriage, taking a pointed jab at Amanda Batula just days before the couple announced their split. On January 14, Batula, 34, shared a series of nostalgic photos from 2016 on Instagram, a viral trend among users. Fans quickly noticed that Cooke, 43, was suspiciously absent from the images.

Source: MEGA Kyle Cooke made a pointed Instagram comment about Amanda Batula days before their breakup.

In the comments section, Cooke quipped, “I guess I was never in your camera roll,” followed by a laugh-crying emoji, hinting at underlying tension. Just five days later, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram Story that they had decided to “part ways as a couple.”

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram Kyle Cooke joked that he was missing from her photo memories.

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they wrote. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

Today, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke officially announce their separation, but signs suggest their split has been unfolding since 2024, revealing a deeper story behind the scenes. Please note this message was submitted to Deuxmoi in December 2025. pic.twitter.com/HOoNaTO2mg — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) January 20, 2026 Source: @deuxmoiworld/X

They added, “It feels ironic to ask for privacy at this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship. But your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter.”

Source: @amandabatula/Instagram The couple announced their split just five days later.

Fans wasted no time in commenting on Cooke's earlier remark, with many pointing out, “This didn’t age well,” in light of the couple's recent announcement. The former couple began dating in 2016 while filming the first season of Summer House. They married in September 2021 at her family’s New Jersey home.

Throughout their relationship, viewers have witnessed numerous ups and downs, including Cooke's confession of infidelity shortly before their engagement in 2018. Despite ongoing rumors of cheating, the couple consistently presented a united front.

Source: MEGA The pair's separation follows years of public relationship struggles on 'Summer House.'

However, their marital issues took center stage in the Season 10 trailer of Summer House, released on December 7, 2025. In a noteworthy moment, Batula accused Cooke of staying at a fan’s apartment, claiming he returned home “at like, 6:30 in the morning.”