Kyle Richards Contemplates Future on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': '15 Years Is a Long Time'
Nov. 8 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kyle Richards is weighing her future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after 15 years in the spotlight.
In a conversation with People on October 23, the 56-year-old reality star shared her thoughts on her time with the hit Bravo show.
"I don't know how long this can go on, how long I can go on for," she admitted while attending Raising Brows Live, hosted by Anastasia Soare and Oprah Winfrey, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Despite her uncertainty, Richards has completed filming for Season 15 and remains the last original cast member from the show's debut in 2010. Over the years, she has graced the screen alongside former costars like Taylor Armstrong, Camille Meyer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.
Reflecting on her long tenure, Richards stated, "It's been a long time. 15 years. It really is." Although she has considered stepping back before — noting particular seasons like Season 2 and Season 5 — she ultimately decided to stick with the show.
"There are things I want to do, and it takes up a lot of time," she explained. With her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, preparing for college, Richards realizes that her priorities may shift.
Richards shares three daughters — Portia, 17, Alexia Simone, 29, and Sophia Kylie, 25 — with ex-husband Mauricio Umansky, as well as her 36-year-old daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.
Season 14, which aired its last episode in April, focused on Kyle navigating her estranged husband's departure.
During an earlier event, she told People that she faced pressure to make decisions regarding her future on the show.
"It’s very difficult for your life [to be] out there and have the world weighing in on analyzing things," she stated. "So it depends on what year and what season, whether I can handle it or not."
Notably, Garcelle Beauvais left the series in March, following the end of Season 14.
In contrast, Rachel Zoe will join the cast for Season 15.
"It's very organic," Rachel, 54, shared with the outlet. "I don't feel the cameras; I don't see them, and I pretend they're not there."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.