Kyle Richards Confirms Inevitable Departure From 'RHOBH': 'The Day Will Come'
Although there is still one episode yet to air of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 reunion, Kyle Richards opened up about leaving the show one day.
The Halloween actress — who has been a cast member since Season 1 — noted to Parade, “As more time goes on, I did not think I'd be here. I remember thinking, year five, I'd be out. Here I am going on year 15, so of course, that day will come. It just depends on how I'm feeling at the time and if I can handle it anymore.”
Aside from RHOBH, Richards is gearing up for a guest appearance on Wild Cards in which she will portray a “glamorous reality TV veteran.”
“It feels very different,” she stated when discussing how acting compares to appearing on RHOBH. “When you're playing a character versus, you know, you're just sitting there as yourself. [It's] two completely different worlds. For me, I was just in acting, character mode, not thinking about that at all.”
“I think people forget because it gets overshadowed with Housewives, but I'm always doing things here and there,” she added. “I was really happy to come back to the Halloween franchise and do my other guest roles here and there, and I just did something else recently on another show coming out on Netflix … I won't always be doing reality television, but I hope to always be acting and producing television like I've been doing, and that's what brings me the greatest joy.”
Aside from acting and appearing on reality TV, Richards is currently dealing with the aftermath of separating from Mauricio Umansky, whom she was married to for 27 years.
As OK! reported, the pair have yet to get divorced, with an insider sharing it’s “been hanging over their heads for a long time.”
“It’s very final,” they added of Richards and Umansky’s relationship being done, “and it’s safe to say there’s some part of each of them that’s struggled to fully let go.”
The source noted there is “no chance they are getting back together,” which is why the former flames — who split in October 2023 — “really need to get this divorce done and dusted.”
“It will be good for everybody to have this all hashed out and a settlement reached because while they’re negotiating things are a little awkward,” they noted. “Their goal is to be able to have plenty of family time despite their split, so the sooner this gets settled the better. That way they can move smoothly into this new normal.”
“Obviously, there is still a very strong connection between them, Kyle dropped everything to be there for Mauricio,” the insider concluded, mentioning how Richards rushed to his side recently after a skiing accident. “Now if only they could come together on a settlement.”