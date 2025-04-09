Kyle Richards Confirms Inevitable Departure From 'RHOBH': 'The Day Will Come'

The Halloween actress — who has been a cast member since Season 1 — noted to Parade, “As more time goes on, I did not think I'd be here. I remember thinking, year five, I'd be out. Here I am going on year 15, so of course, that day will come. It just depends on how I'm feeling at the time and if I can handle it anymore.”

Aside from RHOBH, Richards is gearing up for a guest appearance on Wild Cards in which she will portray a “glamorous reality TV veteran.”

“It feels very different,” she stated when discussing how acting compares to appearing on RHOBH. “When you're playing a character versus, you know, you're just sitting there as yourself. [It's] two completely different worlds. For me, I was just in acting, character mode, not thinking about that at all.”