Kyle Richards' Eldest Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie's West Hollywood Home Robbed in Broad Daylight
Kyle Richards rushed to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s side after learning the 35-year-old’s home was robbed.
According to reports, on Tuesday, April 23, the West Hollywood house was broken into by thieves at 1 p.m. in broad daylight.
Luckily, the eldest child of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was not home when the incident occurred, however, the burglars did make out with a lot of Aldjufrie’s expensive belongings.
The robbers reportedly forcibly broke down the door to enter the L.A. residence and cut off the WiFi connection, likely in hopes of shutting down the security cameras.
It has not been revealed how much the criminals took, though it was noted that both Richards and Aldjufrie were speaking with authorities at the scene for a while.
According to TMZ, the reality TV personality assured her offspring was OK, though other sources admitted Adljufrie was quite shaken from the incident.
The theft was likely triggering for Richards: in 2018, more than $1 million dollars in jewelry and handbags, including $150,000 worth of watches, were stolen from her new Encino, Calif., home as she and her family vacationed in Aspen, Colo.
"Everything was taken," Richards said at the time. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."
"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt," she added. "I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what."
As OK! previously reported, this tough time for Aldjufrie came as Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, have allegedly stopped working on their relationship after their 2023 separation.
During an April 1 Amazon Live, the 55-year-old confirmed she and the 53-year-old have hit the pause button on attending therapy together.
"We're just taking a break from that," she explained, noting it's been a "while" since they've been to a session together.
"But we get along very well, and we're really good friends," the brunette beauty added.
Though the duo initially claimed their split was not a divorce, the Bravolebrity apparently has changed her mind.
"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," an insider claimed of Richards hiring a divorce attorney. "She needed to move on."
Some believe this may be due to Richards’ alleged relationship with singer Morgan Wade.
After being repeatedly seen getting cozy together over the last several months, many assumed the two women were more than friends.
Even Rihanna confessed she thinks they are an item.
"I mean, duh," the “Umbrella” singer admitted to a reporter. "Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts."
"I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens," she said of the end of Richards' 27-year union with Umansky.
Rihanna expressed how Wade has likely made Richards “feel valued” and "cute and quirky and fun" while the real estate broker began to take her "for granted."
"And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve," concluded the mother-of-two, who shares her sons with A$AP Rocky.
TMZ reported on the robbery.