Kyle Richards' Eldest Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie's West Hollywood Home Robbed in Broad Daylight

According to reports, on Tuesday, April 23, the West Hollywood house was broken into by thieves at 1 p.m. in broad daylight .

The robbers reportedly forcibly broke down the door to enter the L.A. residence and cut off the WiFi connection, likely in hopes of shutting down the security cameras .

Luckily, the eldest child of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was not home when the incident occurred, however, the burglars did make out with a lot of Aldjufrie’s expensive belongings.

According to TMZ , the reality TV personality assured her offspring was OK, though other sources admitted Adljufrie was quite shaken from the incident.

It has not been revealed how much the criminals took, though it was noted that both Richards and Aldjufrie were speaking with authorities at the scene for a while.

The theft was likely triggering for Richards: in 2018, more than $1 million dollars in jewelry and handbags, including $150,000 worth of watches, were stolen from her new Encino, Calif., home as she and her family vacationed in Aspen, Colo.

"Everything was taken," Richards said at the time. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."

"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt," she added. "I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what."