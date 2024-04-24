OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kyle Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Kyle Richards' Eldest Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie's West Hollywood Home Robbed in Broad Daylight

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kyle Richards rushed to daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s side after learning the 35-year-old’s home was robbed.

According to reports, on Tuesday, April 23, the West Hollywood house was broken into by thieves at 1 p.m. in broad daylight.

Article continues below advertisement
farrah aldjufrie
Source: MEGA

Farrah Aldjufrie is the only daughter Kyle Richards shares with ex Guraish Aldjufrie.

Luckily, the eldest child of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was not home when the incident occurred, however, the burglars did make out with a lot of Aldjufrie’s expensive belongings.

The robbers reportedly forcibly broke down the door to enter the L.A. residence and cut off the WiFi connection, likely in hopes of shutting down the security cameras.

Article continues below advertisement

It has not been revealed how much the criminals took, though it was noted that both Richards and Aldjufrie were speaking with authorities at the scene for a while.

According to TMZ, the reality TV personality assured her offspring was OK, though other sources admitted Adljufrie was quite shaken from the incident.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards is a mother-of-four.

Article continues below advertisement

The theft was likely triggering for Richards: in 2018, more than $1 million dollars in jewelry and handbags, including $150,000 worth of watches, were stolen from her new Encino, Calif., home as she and her family vacationed in Aspen, Colo.

"Everything was taken," Richards said at the time. "Everything my mother, who passed away, had ever collected and saved to give to me — that I had always envisioned of passing on to my four daughters — was gone. Even my children's baby bracelets. Obviously those are the things that hurt the most, things that I can't replace. They're completely invaluable."

"The material things, yes they can be replaced, but they also hurt," she added. "I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this tough time for Aldjufrie came as Richards and her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, have allegedly stopped working on their relationship after their 2023 separation.

During an April 1 Amazon Live, the 55-year-old confirmed she and the 53-year-old have hit the pause button on attending therapy together.

Article continues below advertisement

"We're just taking a break from that," she explained, noting it's been a "while" since they've been to a session together.

"But we get along very well, and we're really good friends," the brunette beauty added.

Article continues below advertisement
farrah aldjufrie
Source: MEGA

Farrah Aldjufrie and Paris Hilton are cousins.

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards
Article continues below advertisement

Though the duo initially claimed their split was not a divorce, the Bravolebrity apparently has changed her mind.

"Kyle finally pulled the trigger, and hasn’t looked back," an insider claimed of Richards hiring a divorce attorney. "She needed to move on."

Article continues below advertisement

Some believe this may be due to Richards’ alleged relationship with singer Morgan Wade.

After being repeatedly seen getting cozy together over the last several months, many assumed the two women were more than friends.

Article continues below advertisement
kyle richards morgan
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards recently separated from second husband Mauricio Umansky.

Article continues below advertisement

Even Rihanna confessed she thinks they are an item.

"I mean, duh," the “Umbrella” singer admitted to a reporter. "Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts."

Article continues below advertisement

"I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens," she said of the end of Richards' 27-year union with Umansky.

Rihanna expressed how Wade has likely made Richards “feel valued” and "cute and quirky and fun" while the real estate broker began to take her "for granted."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve," concluded the mother-of-two, who shares her sons with A$AP Rocky.

TMZ reported on the robbery.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.