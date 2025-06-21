Kyle Richards 'Not Surprised' by Ex Mauricio Umansky's Dating Drama: 'It's a Running Joke'
Kyle Richards has made it clear she's not losing any sleep over her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky's flirty escapades.
Sources tell a news outlet that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star finds Mauricio’s public displays of affection with new love interests downright amusing at this point.
"Kyle sees Mauricio's flings as a bit of a running joke at this point," an insider shared. "She's honestly not even surprised anymore when he's spotted making out with someone new. If anything, she'd be shocked if he wasn't out there with some flavor of the week."
At 56, Richards thinks Umansky's antics are "pathetic" and "wishes he would grow up." The former couple's daughters have to navigate social media, witnessing their dad act like he's "in his twenties again," making the situation even trickier for the reality starlet.
"Kyle hates that the girls have to open social media and see their dad acting like he's in his twenties again," the insider explained. "But she's not going to engage in the drama with him anymore, she's just rolling her eyes and keeping her distance. She doesn't want to argue, or even talk about it with him. She's just thankful he's not her responsibility anymore. She's focused on her own life, her own peace, and letting him make his own mistakes, without her getting dragged into the mess."
After 27 years of marriage, the couple confirmed their split in 2023, but have not yet filed for divorce. They addressed rumors of trouble earlier that year with a joint statement on Instagram, admitting they had faced a challenging time in their relationship.
While Richards remains in their Encino, Calif. home, the real estate guru has moved to West Hollywood. Still, they co-parent their daughters.
"[Alexia Umansky] has grown up with her mom and dad, seeing our marriage, and obviously, seeing what we're going through now, but she always saw a positive image of what that is," Kyle told Extra in an interview published on May 21. "And now, I think she's seeing a positive image of what being separated can look like."
Despite the split, both Kyle and Mauricio, 54, emphasize their commitment to keeping a positive family atmosphere. Kyle noted they are "doing the best we can," while Mauricio stated their relationship remains "amazing" during an interview with TMZ in May.
However, Mauricio's post-split dating life continues to attract attention, with various sightings, including a public kiss with a blonde woman in Los Angeles and reported outings with model Klaudia K in Aspen, Colo.