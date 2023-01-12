Kyle Richards Admits She'll 'Miss' Lisa Rinna On 'RHOBH' Despite Actress' Clash With Kathy Hilton

The 54-year-old star shared more insight into why she isn't upset at Rinna, especially after Hilton called her a bully.

“People have such strong feelings about last season, obviously, because of Lisa and my sister Kathy. People would say, ‘Why didn't you speak up and defend your sister?’ I can’t always explain things, but sometimes being quiet may look like it’s the easy way out, but it’s actually the hardest thing to do. I will say [Lisa] was always very supportive of me in my personal life and my business life. Any time I was producing a show or in a movie, whatever it was, she was always extremely supportive, and we had a lot of fun. So, it’s a big loss for me personally," she stated.