Not Holding Back! Kathy Hilton Says 'RHOBH' Cast Is 'Intimidated' By 'Bullies' Lisa Rinna & Erika Jayne

kathy hilton rhobh cast intimidated bullies lisa rinna erika jayne pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 21 2022, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Kathy Hilton is not mincing words when it comes to Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dropped some truth bombs in a recent interview about why her fellow cast members kowtow to the Rinna Beauty founder and the embattled Chicago star after Rinna accused her of having a complete "breakdown" in Aspen.

When asked if she would return for another season, the socialite explained, “I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed].'

“If it was completely the same, absolutely not,” Hilton said. “Because I feel they [Rinna and Jayne] are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

“But most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do],” she continued. “Because they’re capable of anything.”

The Hollywood matriarch emphasized that Rinna and Jayne are "desperate for a storyline" and will "throw anybody under the bus” in order to get one.

“I had people from the show telling me that this was a setup the whole time by these two girls," Hilton went on to say about her alleged freak out. "And you know what? If people are really worried about me, why wouldn’t they call (sister) Kyle [Richards], my husband [Rick Hilton], production when Lisa said that I had a ‘break’?”

However, Hilton was onto the former soap star's plan to take her down. “But she decides to call the media, the press, her little go-to people and Erika. Why is she calling Erika in the middle of me scaring her so much?” she continued.

As OK! previously reported, Rinna made shocking allegations that the 63-year-old fan favorite said she would take down her younger sister, the network and it's parent company. “And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.’ What in the holy f**king hell?” the actress claimed Hilton said in a rage.

Source: OK!

TMZ interviewed Hilton about Rinna and Jayne

