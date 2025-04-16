Kyle Richards Questioned Her 'Sexuality' After Growing Close to Morgan Wade: 'Is This a Crush?'

Kyle Richards finally opened up about her feelings for country singer Morgan Wade on the third part of the reunion for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills .

The Halloween alum admitted it made her question “what is going on" with them, noting she thought she may not be “seeing something.”

“When the chatter first started happening, before the music video and all that, that would never have crossed my mind,” she explained, referencing the video for Wade’s song “Fall In Love With Me” where the pair are seen nearly kissing. “I have a very specific type. And I started thinking . . . Is this a crush? I don't know.”

As the public continued to speculate, Richards shared she felt compelled to address the rumors.

"Honestly, it was just a really proud moment for me, as a mom, how my daughters reacted," she shared. "It was a very uncomfortable, hard conversation to have. I wanted them to be always proud of me and I didn't wanna embarrass them."

While the longtime reality starlet admitted all of her daughters were “very supportive,” it was her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, who left an impact on her.

"She came over and she put her arms around me and she said, 'I love you, and there's nothing you could say that would make us not love you,'" Richards revealed. "It gave me the freedom to say, OK, I can do what I want and be who I want [and do] what makes me happy, regardless of … where I end up and who I end up being with."