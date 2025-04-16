Kyle Richards Questioned Her 'Sexuality' After Growing Close to Morgan Wade: 'Is This a Crush?'
Kyle Richards finally opened up about her feelings for country singer Morgan Wade on the third part of the reunion for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Prior to meeting Wade, Richards claimed she “never ever questioned [her] sexuality.”
“When the chatter first started happening, before the music video and all that, that would never have crossed my mind,” she explained, referencing the video for Wade’s song “Fall In Love With Me” where the pair are seen nearly kissing. “I have a very specific type. And I started thinking . . . Is this a crush? I don't know.”
The Halloween alum admitted it made her question “what is going on" with them, noting she thought she may not be “seeing something.”
As the public continued to speculate, Richards shared she felt compelled to address the rumors.
"Honestly, it was just a really proud moment for me, as a mom, how my daughters reacted," she shared. "It was a very uncomfortable, hard conversation to have. I wanted them to be always proud of me and I didn't wanna embarrass them."
While the longtime reality starlet admitted all of her daughters were “very supportive,” it was her youngest daughter, Portia Umansky, who left an impact on her.
"She came over and she put her arms around me and she said, 'I love you, and there's nothing you could say that would make us not love you,'" Richards revealed. "It gave me the freedom to say, OK, I can do what I want and be who I want [and do] what makes me happy, regardless of … where I end up and who I end up being with."
- Kyle Richards Admits She Was 'Curious' About Kissing a Woman Before Locking Lips With Morgan Wade in Steamy Music Video
- Andy Cohen Calls Out Kyle Richards Over Morgan Wade Relationship Rumors: 'You Can't Have Your Cake and Eat It Too!'
- Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I want to move on in that aspect, too, and I will be, very soon,” Richards added, mentioning her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s public love life.
As OK! reported, reunion host Andy Cohen called out Kyle during the second part of the reunion for being vague about Morgan.
When the topic came up, Kyle said she felt “guilty” for bringing the country singer into the spotlight, noting attention from RHOBH caused her to get "anxiety," which “she doesn't want to be a part" of.
Andy responded, noting Morgan is a country singer in her own right who “performs publicly.”
Still, Kyle insisted the Bravo fandom is a “very different vibe.”
"With singing and performing comes speculation about your life," Andy continued pushing back. "You know, you put music videos out there. She's also experienced, I would think, greater publicity and greater attraction and interest as a result of this."
While Kyle insisted everyone has “different perspectives” regarding the situation, Andy brought up the aforementioned music video.
"I do just want to point out, putting out a music video that is like the two of you as lovers," the businessman said. "It contributed so mightily to a conversation that was already a runaway train, and that was totally in her hands, I have to say. It's like, at some point, you can't have your cake and eat it too. I mean, sorry."