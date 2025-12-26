Kylie Jenner Reacts to Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods' Engagement to Karl-Anthony Towns

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner put her history with Jordyn Woods aside to wish her well on her engagement. The reality star, 28, reacted to her former best friend's big milestone after she learned Karl-Anthony Towns popped the question on Thursday, December 26.



Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are engaged.

“Jordyyyyyyy 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺,” Jenner commented and "liked" Woods’ post. The NBA star, 30, proposed to the Masked Singer alum, 28, on a New York City rooftop on Christmas after over five years of dating. “Marry Christmas 🎄❤️💍,” the couple captioned a shared Instagram carousel. Woods started dating Towns, who plays for the New York Knicks, in 2020 amid her estrangement from Jenner.



Inside Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Drama

Source: MEGA Jordyn Woods once made out with Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jenner and Woods’ friendship deteriorated after the former learned her bestie made out with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time, in 2019. “I was heartbroken,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder told an outlet in October 2024 of her friendship breakup. “We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance.” She added, “Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her. To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that. I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip. I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”



Source: MEGA Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner are reportedly on good terms.

Woods was equally disappointed to lose Jenner as a friend. “I love [Kylie]. That’s my homie,” she told an outlet in July 2019. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.” The TV personality added, “A lot of people can be around when things are good, but you don’t know who’s really around until things are bad. … We were just all young kids, and you know what it’s like — everyone’s friends, everyone’s around, and you just build connections.”

Kylie Jenner Has 'Stayed in Touch' With Jordyn Woods

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner previously said she and Jordyn Woods 'stayed in touch.'