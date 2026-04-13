Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Sheer Bra Top During Wild Coachella Festivities With Sister Kendall: Photos

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Kylie Jenner let loose during a wild Coachella weekend with her sister Kendall Jenner. The siblings were all smiles backstage at the concert in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 12. Kylie sported a vintage Chanel sheer, lace crop top that exposed her cleavage, while Kendall bared her belly in a white tank top, jeans and a backward black baseball cap.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner rocked a vintage Chanel bra.

They were joined by bestie Stassie Karanikolau, who wore a VIP pass for Justin Bieber’s set around her neck. Kylie captioned her Instagram post, “!!!!!!,” while Stassie added in the comments section, “best night ever.” In another social media share from the desert, the makeup mogul sat atop a horse, with her arms extended in the air and her eyes closed. She went braless in a white crop top exposing her nipples, complemented by light-wash jeans. “Having the best coachella,” she captioned the post. Kourtney Kardashian joked, “Haters will say it’s AI,” while Hailey Bieber added, “Lmaoooooo.” One fan quipped, “She’s so rich I thought this was AI.”

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner partied at Coachella with sister Kendall Jenner.

Kylie appeared happy to support best friend Hailey’s husband, Justin, during his groundbreaking performance. On her way to the event, she donned a tank top with a photo of the pop star shirtless and flipping off the camera.

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Kylie Jenner Bopped Along to Justin Bieber's Performance With Boyfriend and Friends

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner exposed her body in a see-through top.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by boyfriend Timothée Chalamet and friend Jacob Elordi as Justin belted out some of his iconic hits from over the years. Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau were also in attendance and enthusiastically cheered him on from the crowd. Although Justin primarily highlighted new tunes from Swag and Swag II, the star paid tribute to his early songs, including “Baby,” “Never Say Never” and “Confident.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @rollingstoneaus/Instagram Justin Bieber performed songs from his new album.

Justin Bieber Dragged for 'Lazy' Coachella Set

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner cheered on Justin Bieber from the crowd.