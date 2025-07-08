Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Scandalous Swimsuit During Saint-Tropez Vacation: Watch
Kylie Jenner stepped away from the beach to show off a sizzling swimsuit ensemble.
During her trip to Saint-Tropez on Monday, July 7, the Kardashians star, 27, exhibited her hourglass waist in a one-piece with revealing cutouts.
Jenner rocked a halter-style white bathing suit, featuring cutouts on each side of the waist. She paired the look with a matching ruffled miniskirt, tiny purse, black flip flops and sunglasses.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder's black locks cascaded behind her as she showed off her new Peach Mango Lip Butter, which comes out on July 9.
"We're in Saint-Tropez. This is my first real Saint-Tropez experience," she explained ahead of applying the gloss to her pout. "Isabel Marant made me this little outfit."
She proceeded to use the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Liner in the shade Comes Naturally, as well as the new lip butter, which she described as "summer in a tube."
Kylie Jenner's Saint-Tropez Trip
Jenner was joined in Saint-Tropez by her sister Kendall Jenner, best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and several other girls. The siblings sipped on alcoholic beverages, took a plunge in the ocean and enjoyed a meal together on comfortable couches. The trip was also complete with a Love Island binge-watch session on a computer in the hotel room, a boat ride and a Chanel try-on haul.
In one photo, the makeup mogul bared her cleavage in a three-piece set featuring a tweed bra top, corset and short skirt.
Kylie captioned her July 6 photo dump recap with an infinity sign emoji, while Stassie commented, "best days ever."
In a July 7 Instagram Story share, both Kendall and Kylie tried balancing bags on their head while drinking from a glass or taking shots.
Kylie Jenner's Sultry Summer Snaps
Earlier in July, Kylie spilled out of a cheetah-print bikini top and thong from her brand Khy while munching on cherries.
She gave another peek inside her Italian vacation with her children on July 2. The mom-of-two wore a polka dot swimsuit to match 7-year-old Stormi's dress, snacked on heart-shaped pizza with her 3-year-old son, Aire, and twirled pasta noodles with her fork. She kicked off her photo dump wearing a tiny tube top and low-rise white jeans as she posed among trees.
"Italian summer yes pleaseeee 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," she wrote.
"Magical 🥰🥰🥰🥰," Stassie commented.
Fans couldn't help but notice the resemblance between Kylie and her daughter.
"Stormi looks just like Kylie 😍😍," one user said, while another quipped, "I love the little Storm Storm and Ky date 🥹."