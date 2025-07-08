Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Scandalous Swimsuit During Saint-Tropez Vacation: Watch

Jenner was joined in Saint-Tropez by her sister Kendall Jenner, best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and several other girls. The siblings sipped on alcoholic beverages, took a plunge in the ocean and enjoyed a meal together on comfortable couches. The trip was also complete with a Love Island binge-watch session on a computer in the hotel room, a boat ride and a Chanel try-on haul.

In one photo, the makeup mogul bared her cleavage in a three-piece set featuring a tweed bra top, corset and short skirt.

Kylie captioned her July 6 photo dump recap with an infinity sign emoji, while Stassie commented, "best days ever."

In a July 7 Instagram Story share, both Kendall and Kylie tried balancing bags on their head while drinking from a glass or taking shots.