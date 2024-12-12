Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage in Selfie With Mom Kris Jenner After They Attend Timothée Chalamet's Movie Premiere After-Party
Kylie Jenner is proud of her body — and her mother!
On the night of Wednesday, December 11, the reality star uploaded a selfie alongside Kris Jenner and captioned the snap, "sometimes I’m having a bad day and then I remember Kris Jenner is my mom."
In the photo, Kylie, 27, rocked an olive green dress that featured a plunging neckline and corset bodice while the momager, 69, wore a black suit jacket. The twosome appeared to be in an elevator when the picture was taken, which may have come on the same day the reality stars attended the Tuesday, December 10, after-party for Timothée Chalamet's movie premiere.
As OK! reported, the mother-daughter duo skipped the Los Angeles premiere of A Complete Unknown at The Dolby Theatre but were spotted at the follow-up party.
According to an onlooker, Kylie and her boyfriend, 28, were "pretty affectionate with each other" at the bash, and at one point, the mom-of-two sat in the actor's lap and gave him a kiss.
The eyewitness said the two were attached at the hip throughout the night and left the venue holding hands.
Though the Hollywood hotties have been dating since spring 2023, they're rarely photographed together.
The Khy designer briefly discussed why she keeps her romance private in an interview with ELLE, explaining, "I think it’s important to keep things to yourself. It’s hard for me to make a decision by myself sometimes, so the opinion of the whole world ... it can be tough."
One insider claimed they keep things away from the limelight because the Oscar nominee "doesn't want his relationship ... to overshadow his career."
While that means the two have yet to walk a red carpet together, another insider insisted the Kylie Cosmetics founder is "fine with the arrangement."
"Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom, Kris, think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice," the source told a news outlet. "She loves Timothée and wants this relationship to work."
"She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before," a separate source raved of Kylie's romance with the movie star.
"He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," the source continued. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."
Chalamet has reportedly even met his girlfriend's kids — daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2 — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.