Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Want His 'Relationship With Kylie Jenner to Overshadow His Career': 'They're Keeping Their Romance on the Down Low'

Timothée Chalamet doesn't want to be known as one half of a Hollywood power couple.

Oct. 18 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner want to have their love stay as private as possible.

According to an insider, the Dune actor, 28, has been eager to keep his relationship with The Kardashians star, 27, out of the spotlight out of fear that being a Hollywood power couple could tarnish his work in the film industry.

Timothée Chalamet doesn't want to be known for his romance with Kylie Jenner.

"Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low," a source spilled about the pair, who began dating in April 2023. "There’s a reason they’re hiding it."

The Little Women actor "has too many important movies in the works” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating since April 2023.

Despite Chalamet's stance possibly being hurtful to Jenner, the insider made it clear the makeup mogul has been "fine with the arrangement."

However, her famous family members have taken offense to the Lady Bird alum keeping Jenner in the shadows. “Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothee and wants this relationship to work," the source spilled.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are allegedly not fans of Timothée Chalamet keeping his romance with Kylie Jenner private.

As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds were recently spotted grabbing pizza together during a date in New York City. The two stayed low-key and casual, as Chalamet stayed hidden with his hood on.

The Call Me by Your Name actor and the reality star have continued to make time for each other amid their busy careers. “She’s incredibly happy with him. She’s never been in love like this before,” a separate insider said of their growing dynamic.

"He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," the source continued. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made time for each other despite their busy careers.

Following their headline-making PDA-packed appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chalamet knew he needed to keep their love out of the prying eyes of the public. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," a source claimed earlier this year.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider noted.

In Touch spoke with sources close to Chalamet and Jenner.

