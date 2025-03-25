Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out of Skimpy Bralette in New Thirst Trap Photos

"Original baddie," the makeup mogul, 27, captioned the shots, which showed her in a tiny black bralette that her assets spilled out of. She also wore matching leggings and had her hair down in a long straight style, with many people commenting that her look reminded them of her "King Kylie" era.

"King Kylie is here," one fan declared, while another wrote, "WOAH?????? 2018 is back."

"I only see KING KYLIE 😭❤️❤️," penned a third admirer.