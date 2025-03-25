Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out of Skimpy Bralette in New Thirst Trap Photos
Kylie Jenner is once again flaunting her figure on social media.
On Tuesday, March 25, the reality star uploaded several seductive shots on Instagram in which she flaunted her cleavage and flat abs in attire from her Khy clothing line.
"Original baddie," the makeup mogul, 27, captioned the shots, which showed her in a tiny black bralette that her assets spilled out of. She also wore matching leggings and had her hair down in a long straight style, with many people commenting that her look reminded them of her "King Kylie" era.
"King Kylie is here," one fan declared, while another wrote, "WOAH?????? 2018 is back."
"I only see KING KYLIE 😭❤️❤️," penned a third admirer.
Pal Hailey Bieber exclaimed, "LITERALLLLLY ORIGINAL BADDIE!!!!!" while Stassie Karanikolaou said, "once a baddie always a baddie."
Jenner also shared a video and other photos via her Instagram Story, captioning one of them, "love this set @khy."
The pictures come one day after the mom-of-two shared bikini photos while seemingly on a sunny vacation.
While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is clearly feeling more confident than ever, she admitted on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had some regret about getting a b----- augmentation at 19 years old.
"I wish I never got them done to begin with. [I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she confessed.
Jenner explained her views changed after she became a mom to her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, 7, spilling, "Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," the star said. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."
Jenner has denied accusations that she had several plastic surgery procedures on her face but admitted she has plumped up her famous pout.
“I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done," she spilled in a magazine interview. "I don’t regret it."
Despite being comfortable in her skin, she cried over trolls commenting on her appearance during another episode of her family's Hulu show.
"It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty," she said. "I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. It just gets exhausting."