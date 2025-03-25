or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out of Skimpy Bralette in New Thirst Trap Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner shared several new photos where she flaunted her assets in clothing from her Khy line.

By:

March 25 2025, Updated 3:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is once again flaunting her figure on social media.

On Tuesday, March 25, the reality star uploaded several seductive shots on Instagram in which she flaunted her cleavage and flat abs in attire from her Khy clothing line.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenners cleavage bralette thirst trap photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner flaunted her assets in a bralette from her Khy clothing line.

Article continues below advertisement

"Original baddie," the makeup mogul, 27, captioned the shots, which showed her in a tiny black bralette that her assets spilled out of. She also wore matching leggings and had her hair down in a long straight style, with many people commenting that her look reminded them of her "King Kylie" era.

"King Kylie is here," one fan declared, while another wrote, "WOAH?????? 2018 is back."

"I only see KING KYLIE 😭❤️❤️," penned a third admirer.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenners cleavage bralette thirst trap photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The reality star captioned her Instagram upload, 'Original baddie.'

Article continues below advertisement

Pal Hailey Bieber exclaimed, "LITERALLLLLY ORIGINAL BADDIE!!!!!" while Stassie Karanikolaou said, "once a baddie always a baddie."

Jenner also shared a video and other photos via her Instagram Story, captioning one of them, "love this set @khy."

The pictures come one day after the mom-of-two shared bikini photos while seemingly on a sunny vacation.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenners cleavage bralette thirst trap photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Jenner's fans raved over how much her new pictures reminded them of her 'King Kylie' era.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

While the Kylie Cosmetics founder is clearly feeling more confident than ever, she admitted on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians that she had some regret about getting a b----- augmentation at 19 years old.

"I wish I never got them done to begin with. [I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she confessed.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner explained her views changed after she became a mom to her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, 7, spilling, "Obviously, I have a daughter too. I'd be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done."

"She's the most beautiful thing ever," the star said. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenners cleavage bralette thirst trap photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The makeup guru admitted she regrets getting a b----- augmentation when she was just 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenner has denied accusations that she had several plastic surgery procedures on her face but admitted she has plumped up her famous pout.

“I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done," she spilled in a magazine interview. "I don’t regret it."

Despite being comfortable in her skin, she cried over trolls commenting on her appearance during another episode of her family's Hulu show.

"It’s like a miracle that I still have confidence and I can still look in the mirror and think that I am pretty," she said. "I just hear nasty things about myself all the time. It just gets exhausting."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.