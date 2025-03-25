or
Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Her Tiny Bikini in Hot Vacation Photos

kylie jenner black micro bikini
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

By:

March 25 2025, Published 7:37 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat on her tropical getaway!

The Khy founder dropped a steamy Instagram photo dump, rocking a barely-there black halter bikini that put her curves on full display.

In another shot, she amped up the daring vibes, swapping into an even tinier black G-string bikini while riding an open 4x4 vehicle. She casually tousled her hair and stacked Cartier bangles on her wrists, adding a touch of effortless glam.

kylie jenner bikini
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

One clip showed the mom-of-two in a red printed swimsuit with white and gold accents, dabbing blush on her cheeks as she soaked up the sun. She also treated fans to a glimpse of her toned abs, stretching out on a towel by the shore.

“🌎🤍,” she captioned the snapshots.

Of course, fans flooded the comments section with love.

“Just a photo dump of your beauty 😍,” one wrote.

“Pretty in paradise,” another chimed in.

“Such a beauty! 🌸💖🥹,” a third gushed.

“Always effortlessly gorgeous ❤️🙌🔥,” someone else added.

“My fav happy girl 🫀,” another fan swooned.

kylie jenner cleavage black swimwear
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Jenner didn’t just stop at beachside glam, as she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest business venture.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she filmed herself grabbing a can of her Sprinter vodka soda from an automated machine.

“Finishing up work at the office,” she said in the background while selecting her drink. She initially tapped the Peach flavor but then switched to Black Cherry.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

The clip also teased Sprinter’s possible upcoming variations — Mango, Pure Lemonade, Strawberry and Pineapple — listed as options in the machine.

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

In a recent interview, Jenner opened up about her vision for her alcoholic beverage line.

“I wanted Sprinter's branding to be bold and fun so that it captures that feeling of pregaming and having fun with your friends. You're holding the can in your hand when you're hanging out with your friends — why shouldn't the can you're drinking out of also look cool?” she told Entrepreneur in March.

She also highlighted what sets Sprinter apart from other brands.

“Sprinter tastes bold but is only 100 calories and with no added sugar. That was really important to us when we were developing it,” she explained.

kylie jenner sprinter vodka
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner hinted at Sprinter's new flavors.

Jenner went on to hype up the brand’s latest launch in Georgia last month.

“Peach has always been one of our fan-favorite flavors since our launch last year, so we are so excited to launch our first 4-pack with Peach. It has been so amazing to see the positive responses from day one to how delicious Sprinter tastes. It is the best-tasting vodka soda on the market, and we've gotten such an overwhelming response to how juicy and true-to-fruit it is,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder added.

