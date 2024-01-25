Kylie Jenner's Appearance at Paris Fashion Week Has Fans Claiming She's 'Aging Terribly' Because of Her Fillers: Photos
Kylie Jenner's appearance at Paris Fashion Week has social media users in a frenzy.
In photos from the star's outings, people claimed her face was looking different and older than before, with many people blaming the change on her use of fillers.
One post on X — the platform formerly named Twitter — gained over 1 million views and showed a close-up of the mom-of-two's mug.
"Kylie girl.... get that refund from your surgeon now," a social media user said in reaction.
"She’s aging terribly," claimed another person, with a third admitting, "Can't believe she is 26 years old."
"She needs to stop going under the knife," another individual shared. "It’s ruining her face."
The makeup mogul has confessed to getting lip fillers, injectables and undergoing surgery to enhance her chest, but she admitted on an episode of The Kardashians that she regrets going under the knife.
"All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting. I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did," Jenner told her sisters, referring to her and ex Travis Scott's daughter Stormi, who will turn 6 in February.
In another scene, Jenner admitted to best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, "I wish I never touched anything to begin with."
"[I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," she added, implying her feelings changed after welcoming Stormi and son Aire, who turns 2 next month.
The Kyle Cosmetics founder noted she would be "heartbroken" if her little girl "wanted to get her body done at 19."
"She's the most beautiful thing ever," Jenner gushed. "I want to be the best mom and best example for her, and like I wish I could be her, do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything."
On another episode, the brunette bombshell addressed rumors that she's tweaked multiple areas of her face.
"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers," she insisted. "I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."
The one thing Jenner doesn't seem to have second thoughts on is plumping up her lips, as she declared in an interview with HommeGirls, "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips."