Article continues below advertisement
Timothée Chalamet 'Took to' Kylie Jenner's Kids 'Instantly,' Source Reveals: She 'Feels So Lucky'

Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet is establishing a closer relationship with his girlfriend's children.

By:

May 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet is bonding with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's kids ahead of a potential engagement.

The Complete Unknown actor, 29, reportedly feels connected to her two children and spoils them with gifts.

Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner got cozy at a Lakers game.

Source: @camilleelehmann/TikTok

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet went to a basketball game.

"He took to them instantly," an insider dished. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him."

When he visits, the film star brings toy cars to Aire, 3, and dolls to Stormi, 7.

"A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in," the source continued. "Kylie feels so lucky!"

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has two children, Aire, 3, and Stormi, 7.

Earlier this month, another insider confirmed to ET that Timothée "loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close."

"He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]," the source shared. "Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything."

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala.

The famous couple packed on the PDA recently while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on April 30. Jenner and Chalamet held hands, smiled, cheered for the players and even shared a front-row smooch.

The Wonka actor was noticeably absent from the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, as his woman walked the blue carpet solo. It appeared he was busy enjoying more basketball, this time, the New York Knicks' playoff game against the Boston Celtics from home. He posted a selfie of himself and his friends watching from an iPad around the same time the Kardashians star stepped out in a custom Ferragamo design.

Jenner wore a deconstructed gown for the biggest night in fashion, featuring a tweed bodice and skirt with a see-through corset.

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner was styled by Ferragamo's creative director, Maximilian Davis.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a hilarious moment where her feet got stuck in her heels after the event.

"Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe," she screeched as Ferragamo's creative director, Maximilian Davis, sprayed water to try and remove the adhesive that held her feet on the soles. "And now my feet are stuck in the shoes!"

She later updated her fans on her Instagram Story, writing, "they're okay!!!!"

Jenner thanked the designer in a social media share of her outfit following the festivities.

"MET 25' @ferragamo @_maximiliandavis_ so honored to be apart of your first met and your beautiful vision. WHAT A NIGHTTT 🖤," she captioned the post, which featured 20 behind-the-scenes snapshots and clips from the Met Gala. Among the images were Jenner waiting for the elevator at her hotel, having her lips painted and a spread of Kylie Cosmetics products on the makeup table.

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

