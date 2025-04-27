Kris Jenner Plots Control in Kylie and Timothée Chalamet's Potential Wedding, Source Reveals: They Will Have to 'Play by Her Rules'

With Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s potential engagement on the horizon, things are getting intense — and Kris Jenner is ready to take control of the narrative once more, an insider dished.

The "momager" wants to stamp her mark on the wedding, eyeing a goldmine of business ventures and a ratings boost for the family’s reality show, The Kardashians. But, Kylie is adamant about keeping her mom’s overreaching hands off her blossoming romance.

With chatter heating up, The U.S. Sun threw the spotlight on Chalamet, 29, who’s reportedly been hunting for a $300,000 engagement ring in Paris. The couple has also been snooping around luxury properties across Europe, hinting that something monumental is brewing.