Kris Jenner Plots Control in Kylie and Timothée Chalamet's Potential Wedding, Source Reveals: They Will Have to 'Play by Her Rules'
With Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s potential engagement on the horizon, things are getting intense — and Kris Jenner is ready to take control of the narrative once more, an insider dished.
The "momager" wants to stamp her mark on the wedding, eyeing a goldmine of business ventures and a ratings boost for the family’s reality show, The Kardashians. But, Kylie is adamant about keeping her mom’s overreaching hands off her blossoming romance.
With chatter heating up, The U.S. Sun threw the spotlight on Chalamet, 29, who’s reportedly been hunting for a $300,000 engagement ring in Paris. The couple has also been snooping around luxury properties across Europe, hinting that something monumental is brewing.
"As far as Kris is concerned, Kylie and Timothée will have to play by her rules,” the source noted about a potential wedding. “It’s a benefit to them as well as her."
At 69, Kris mastered the art of turning every conceivable moment into a Kardashian cash cow. Another insider recently revealed that even during the holiday season, Kris is relentless, ensuring her daughters are primed for a profitable Christmas — one of the family's prime money-making windows.
"She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception," the source said.
"Kris is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals. Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself. She watches the numbers like a hawk, and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve. It’s all very fluid and means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says," the source added.
One source warned that Kylie, 27, might not get her way this time around. Given Kris’ two-decade win streak, Timothée might soon find himself playing by the matriarch's game plan when it comes to cashing in on their wedding, even if it means Kylie won't be thrilled about it.
"It’s always been that way, and even Kanye [West] towed the line. When one of them gets married, Kris always has a say in how they’ll handle the publicity," the source explained.
Timothée may be polite, but he's trying to keep his distance from the Jenner clan.
However, don’t try telling that to Kris, who is already suggesting wedding planners, venues, and even wants to insert herself into prenup discussions.