Kylie Jenner 'Freaked Out' About Telling Her Parents She Was Pregnant at Age 19, Worried She'd Have to 'Do It Alone'

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Kylie Jenner wasn’t confident she’d have her famous parents’ blessing after getting knocked up at age 19. During the Wednesday, May 13, episode of the “Therapuss” podcast with Jake Shane, the reality star, 28, recounted the awkward moment when she told Kris and Caitlyn Jenner she was expecting her daughter, Stormi, 8

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“I was 19 when I got pregnant. I was freaking out. Yeah, I was freaking out. I was really scared to tell my parents,” she remembered. “And it was — I was really scared. But there was something just inside of me that knew that I wanted to do this, and I had to make a decision for myself: What do I really want? What can I handle? And even if I have to do this alone, or however, this is the choice that I’m going to make.”

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Source: @netflix/Instagram Kris Jenner was not 'angry' at daughter Kylie when she got pregnant at 19.

When Kylie finally gathered the courage to tell Kris, the momager’s reaction was more positive than she anticipated. “No one was angry at me. It was a crazy time,” she expressed. The makeup mogul gave birth to Stormi with ex Travis Scott in 2018, then welcomed son Aire, 4, with the rapper in 2022.

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Kylie Jenner Went Through Health Issues During Pregnancy

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Source: @netflix/Instagram Kylie Jenner had 'chronic back pain' stemming from her pregnancies.

During Wednesday’s podcast interview, Kylie reflected on intense health issues that particularly plagued her during her second pregnancy. “I have had chronic back pain for three and a half years. It’s just starting to get better. But my son, my last pregnancy, it really took me out,” she explained, noting that when she was three months in, she couldn’t “really walk” and had “sciatica pain and crazy lower back pain.” “I was in the best shape of my life for that pregnancy. So I really had high expectations. I really wanted to work out,” she continued. Kylie experienced some weight gain while birthing both children, as she gained 60 pounds with Stormi and 65 with Aire.

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What Is Kylie Jenner’s Kids' Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Like?

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has reportedly introduced her kids to her boyfriend of three years, Timothée Chalamet. "He took to them instantly," an insider dished in May 2025. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him." The actor brings toy cars to play with the children when he comes to visit. "A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in," the source continued. "Kylie feels so lucky!"

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Does Kylie Jenner Want to Have More Kids?