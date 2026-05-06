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Kylie Jenner’s Drug Use Confession: Reality Star Recalls 'Crying Her Makeup Off' During Disastrous Experience With Mushrooms

Photo of Kylie Jenner and friends
Source: Better Half With Stas & Vic/YouTube

Kylie Jenner recounted a traumatic past experience taking 'shrooms.'

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May 6 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner has dabbled with drugs.

During a Friday, May 1, appearance on the “Better Half With Stas & Vic” podcast, the reality star, 28, recounted a past negative experience taking psychedelic mushrooms.

Someone recently offered Jenner “shrooms” at Coachella in Indio, Calif., but she declined because of the side effects she endured the previous time.

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Source: Better Half With Stas & Vic/YouTube

Kylie Jenner made a guest appearance on the 'Better Half With Stas & Vic' podcast.

“Someone asked me if I want to take shrooms tonight and I thought, I just don't know if I want to be shrooming. In public,” she told her friends on the podcast. “Or maybe I'll get really emotional and start crying, why do I want to cry tonight? I tried that once doing shrooms in a public place when I went to Stassie [Karanikolau]’s event. It was a party and I took shrooms, and I couldn't stop crying. I was crying because someone came to ask me a question and I thought it was really funny and I couldn't stop laughing. I cried off all my makeup. I went to the bathroom and I looked like the most crazy version of myself. I had to go home.”

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Image of Kylie Jenner avoided drugs at Coachella.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner avoided drugs at Coachella.

Jenner insisted she hasn't even "smoked weed" since her disastrous experience with mushrooms. However, her friend Victoria Villarroel claimed she was high on the April 1 episode of Kid Cudi’s podcast.

“I wasn't high for the podcast!” the makeup mogul exclaimed.

“You weren't?” Villarroel questioned. “Your eyes looked glossy.”

“You heard it here first...I was not high for the podcast,” Jenner declared.

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Has Kylie Jenner Taken GLP-1 Drugs?

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Image of Kylie Jenner had a negative experience taking mushrooms.
Source: Better Half With Stas & Vic/YouTube

Kylie Jenner had a negative experience taking mushrooms.

In an August 2024 interview with British Vogue, the Kylie Cosmetics founder addressed speculation about her being on a different drug: Ozempic.

“People are accusing me of being on drugs or something,” she said of rumors she used a GLP-1 weight-loss medication after welcoming her two children in 2018 and 2022.

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Image of Kylie Jenner said she hasn't smoked weed since her negative mushroom experience.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner said she hasn't smoked weed since her negative mushroom experience.

The star added, “I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9-pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like, ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

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Image of Kylie Jenner addressed buzz about her weight following childbirth.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner addressed buzz about her weight following childbirth.

Jenner revealed she lost all her baby weight after giving birth to Stormi, only to get pregnant with Aire two months later.

“I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again,” she explained. “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy.”

The entrepreneur noted she always has eyes on her as a public figure.

“The world put a lot of pressure on a teenager, me, to make the right decisions. I just have to be gentle with myself because although I carried so much responsibility in the moment, I was just trying to do what was best for me,” she expressed. “I was just trying my best as a human. I have to realize: ‘It’s OK, Kylie.’ Looking back, I’m like, ‘God, I was 17, 18.’”

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