Kylie Jenner’s Drug Use Confession: Reality Star Recalls 'Crying Her Makeup Off' During Disastrous Experience With Mushrooms

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Kylie Jenner has dabbled with drugs. During a Friday, May 1, appearance on the “Better Half With Stas & Vic” podcast, the reality star, 28, recounted a past negative experience taking psychedelic mushrooms. Someone recently offered Jenner “shrooms” at Coachella in Indio, Calif., but she declined because of the side effects she endured the previous time.

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Source: Better Half With Stas & Vic/YouTube Kylie Jenner made a guest appearance on the 'Better Half With Stas & Vic' podcast.

“Someone asked me if I want to take shrooms tonight and I thought, I just don't know if I want to be shrooming. In public,” she told her friends on the podcast. “Or maybe I'll get really emotional and start crying, why do I want to cry tonight? I tried that once doing shrooms in a public place when I went to Stassie [Karanikolau]’s event. It was a party and I took shrooms, and I couldn't stop crying. I was crying because someone came to ask me a question and I thought it was really funny and I couldn't stop laughing. I cried off all my makeup. I went to the bathroom and I looked like the most crazy version of myself. I had to go home.”

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner avoided drugs at Coachella.

Jenner insisted she hasn't even "smoked weed" since her disastrous experience with mushrooms. However, her friend Victoria Villarroel claimed she was high on the April 1 episode of Kid Cudi’s podcast. “I wasn't high for the podcast!” the makeup mogul exclaimed. “You weren't?” Villarroel questioned. “Your eyes looked glossy.” “You heard it here first...I was not high for the podcast,” Jenner declared.

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Has Kylie Jenner Taken GLP-1 Drugs?

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Source: Better Half With Stas & Vic/YouTube Kylie Jenner had a negative experience taking mushrooms.

In an August 2024 interview with British Vogue, the Kylie Cosmetics founder addressed speculation about her being on a different drug: Ozempic. “People are accusing me of being on drugs or something,” she said of rumors she used a GLP-1 weight-loss medication after welcoming her two children in 2018 and 2022.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner said she hasn't smoked weed since her negative mushroom experience.

The star added, “I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9-pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9. I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like, ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?’”

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner addressed buzz about her weight following childbirth.