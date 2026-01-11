Kylie Jenner Shares Heartfelt Throwback Photo With Daughter Stormi as Timothée Chalamet Romance Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is reminiscing about her memorable 2025 with an adorable snap of her daughter, Stormi, 7. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, shared a sweet photo dump on Instagram on Sunday, January 4. The second image featured Stormi grinning widely for the camera, adorned with playful stickers. She wore purple pajamas covered in sunflowers that perfectly match her bright smile.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a sweet throwback photo of her daughter Stormi on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“Lost a lot of my pics from 2025 🙃 but here’s a few 🫶🏻🫶🏻,” Jenner captioned the post. This carousel also featured charming pictures of Jenner's cats, behind-the-scenes glimpses of photoshoots and candid photos of her sister Kendall Jenner, 30.

Article continues below advertisement

Just hours after sharing this heartfelt post, Kylie walked the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards. The Dune star, 30, won the Best Actor award for his role in Marty Supreme, and during his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to his girlfriend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The post reflected on the reality star's memories from 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Timothée said while Kylie proudly beamed from her seat in the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: E! News Live Timothée Chalamet publicly thanked Kylie Jenner during his Best Actor acceptance speech.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though the mom-of-two has spent her life in the limelight, thanks to Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu's The Kardashians, she recently stated her intention to shield her private life, particularly her relationship. “I have to live my life,” Kylie said during a December 11, 2025, episode of The Kardashians. “I can’t live for whatever everyone else wants me to do. I just have to try to do what’s best for me every day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her journey, she added, “I know that fame has absolutely shaped me from experiencing these things since I was nine. But I guess I also wouldn’t know who I would be today without growing up like this. I’m just navigating through life.”

Article continues below advertisement

Since their summer 2023 romance began, Timothée and Kylie have grown closer, making multiple appearances together at awards shows and events. They made their official red carpet debut at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner attended the Critics Choice Awards with Timothée Chalamet.

Article continues below advertisement

A source previously told Us Weekly, “Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step.”