Kylie Jenner's Expensive Knicks-Themed Lingerie Revealed After She Jokes About Getting Intimate With Superfan Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner is one supportive girlfriend!
After spending the weekend with Timothee Chalamet in Indiana to watch the New York Knicks' playoff game, the reality star gave fans a peek into her suitcase, which was stuffed to the brim with orange and blue Knicks-themed attire.
While some of the apparel — such as a baseball cap and two graphic T-shirts — were repping the team's logo, she also had some pieces that were just blue and orange, such as a lingerie set.
Kylie Jenner Packs Knicks-Themed Lingerie
Fans spotted a shiny blue bra featuring orange lace trim tucked away, with a report claiming the piece may be from Fleur du Mal. The bra in question costs $128, with the matching underwear going for $68.
The reveal comes shortly after the makeup mogul joked about her and the actor's s-- life on TikTok.
Kylie Jenner Jokes About Intimacy With Timothée Chalamet
As OK! reported, Jenner, 27, reposted a scene from S-- and the City where Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw asks Kim Cattrall's Samatha Jones, "When did we start caring about basketball?"
"Don is obsessed," Jones replies. "I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."
The stars first sparked dating rumors in April 2023 and have been packing on the PDA more than ever over the past few months, with the mom-of-two joining the Oscar nominee, 29, at multiple NBA games.
They made their red carpet debut last month while attending the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy.
Timothée Chalamet's Relationship With Kylie Jenner's Kids
In addition to the pair hitting it off, an insider told a news outlet that the Dune actor took to Jenner's kids "instantly."
"Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him," a source shared of her son, Aire, 3, and daughter Stormi, 7, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott. "A lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in. Kylie feels so lucky!"
Will Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Get Engaged?
After more than two years of bliss, a source told a publication that their family and friends could see the Ladybird star popping the question.
"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," the source spilled. "They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later."