Kylie Jenner's Expensive Knicks-Themed Lingerie Revealed After She Jokes About Getting Intimate With Superfan Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is one supportive girlfriend!

After spending the weekend with Timothee Chalamet in Indiana to watch the New York Knicks' playoff game, the reality star gave fans a peek into her suitcase, which was stuffed to the brim with orange and blue Knicks-themed attire.

While some of the apparel — such as a baseball cap and two graphic T-shirts — were repping the team's logo, she also had some pieces that were just blue and orange, such as a lingerie set.