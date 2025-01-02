Kylie Jenner Fans Think Her New TikTok Hints She Could Be Pregnant With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Baby: Watch
Is the Kardashian-Jenner brood expanding yet again?
Social media users are putting forth their evidence as to why they believe Kylie Jenner may be expecting a baby with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
To start, some thought the reality star — who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — strategically placed a shopping bag to cover her stomach in a new TikTok alongside her daughter and niece Chicago, 6.
Others thought the makeup mogul's nose looked different, as some women's noses can become broader or wider during pregnancy due to changing hormones.
Fans took to TikTok to discuss the speculation, with one person commenting on a post, "I think she is, she got the pregnancy skin glow."
"The nose don’t lieeeee lol," said another, while a third commented, "The lips are thinner so maybe," noting she could be getting less lip filler if she was pregnant.
Others pointed out that just days before the year ended, it was announced that Season 6 of The Kardashians will premiere on February 6, so some think she could reveal her pregnancy during a new episode.
Meanwhile, plenty of social media users felt the rumors were baseless, with one person saying of the Ulta bag's position, "Is she supposed to put the bag on her head?"
"This is getting out of hand," confessed another, while a third TikTok user wrote, "I think the internet is just bored y'all."
If the mom-of-two is expecting again, it would be the Oscar nominee's first child.
The duo first started dating in April 2023, and though they've kept their romance out of the spotlight, Jenner, 27, was recently seen at Chalamet's L.A. after-party for the premiere of his flick A Complete Unknown.
As OK! reported, a source told a news outlet the couple was "pretty affectionate with each other" at the bash and were seen holding hands when they left.
The lovebirds also "had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family," another insider shared.
"It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though," they continued of the movie star, 29. "Her kids know him as a 'friend.'"
"Her relationship with him is great and very easy," the source gushed. "He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."