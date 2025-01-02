Kylie Jenner Fans Think Her New TikTok Hints She Could Be Pregnant With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Baby: Watch

Social media users are putting forth their evidence as to why they believe Kylie Jenner may be expecting a baby with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet .

Others thought the makeup mogul's nose looked different, as some women's noses can become broader or wider during pregnancy due to changing hormones.

To start, some thought the reality star — who shares daughter Stormi , 6, and son Aire , 2, with ex Travis Scott — strategically placed a shopping bag to cover her stomach in a new TikTok alongside her daughter and niece Chicago , 6.

we filmed this just for fun but it’s too cute i had to share 🤭🤭🤭

Fans took to TikTok to discuss the speculation, with one person commenting on a post, "I think she is, she got the pregnancy skin glow."

"The nose don’t lieeeee lol," said another, while a third commented, "The lips are thinner so maybe," noting she could be getting less lip filler if she was pregnant.

Others pointed out that just days before the year ended, it was announced that Season 6 of The Kardashians will premiere on February 6, so some think she could reveal her pregnancy during a new episode.