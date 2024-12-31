Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Great and Easy': 'They Are Both Committed to Making It Work'
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be in it for the long haul after sparking romance rumors in 2023.
"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source dished of how they spent the holiday season. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ”
The source added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."
As OK! previously reported, the pair recently were seen together at the A Complete Unknown after-party in Los Angeles, Calif.
In new photos, the couple was seen smiling as they celebrated the actor's latest movie. Though Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet, she seemed comfortable with the Dune star, 29, at the shindig, as one source said they were "pretty affectionate with each other."
Prior to that, the relatively private stars were last seen at a dinner date at Little Charli in the West Village in New York City. "Everyone loves them together," another source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Quite Serious': 'It's Not Just Some Fling'
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Super Serious,' Kris Jenner Thinks They Have 'So Much Potential': Insider
- 'Affectionate' Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet Pack on the PDA During Rare Date Night at 'A Complete Unknown' After-Party
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
One insider told In Touch the reason they're hardly seen together is because the New York native "has too many important movies in the works” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."
"Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low," the source shared. "There’s a reason they’re hiding it."
After the A-listers were seen packing on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chalamet seemed like he wanted to keep things private going forward. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," a source claimed earlier this year.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider noted.
People spoke to the first source.