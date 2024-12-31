or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Great and Easy': 'They Are Both Committed to Making It Work'

kylie jenner timothee chalamet relationship easy making work
Source: mega

The pair sparked dating rumors in 2023.

By:

Dec. 31 2024, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be in it for the long haul after sparking romance rumors in 2023.

"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source dished of how they spent the holiday season. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ”

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet relationship easy making work
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: “Her relationship with him is great and very easy. He's super supportive of her priorities and he works around her schedule a lot. They are both committed to making it work."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet relationship easy making work
Source: mega

The actor and the reality star have an 'easy' and 'great' relationship, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the pair recently were seen together at the A Complete Unknown after-party in Los Angeles, Calif.

In new photos, the couple was seen smiling as they celebrated the actor's latest movie. Though Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet, she seemed comfortable with the Dune star, 29, at the shindig, as one source said they were "pretty affectionate with each other."

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to that, the relatively private stars were last seen at a dinner date at Little Charli in the West Village in New York City. "Everyone loves them together," another source dished. "He's close with her family and she's close with his family. It's very serious, but also a fun relationship."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet relationship easy making work
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend are rarely spotted together.

Article continues below advertisement

One insider told In Touch the reason they're hardly seen together is because the New York native "has too many important movies in the works” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."

"Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low," the source shared. "There’s a reason they’re hiding it."

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet relationship easy making work
Source: mega

The star emulated Bob Dylan for 'A Complete Unknown' movie premiere in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

After the A-listers were seen packing on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes, Chalamet seemed like he wanted to keep things private going forward. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," a source claimed earlier this year.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider noted.

People spoke to the first source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.