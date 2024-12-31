Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Is 'Great and Easy': 'They Are Both Committed to Making It Work'

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to be in it for the long haul after sparking romance rumors in 2023.

"They had an early Christmas celebration together before Kylie spent Christmas Day with her family,” a source dished of how they spent the holiday season. “It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids. He's part of the family now though. Her kids know him as a 'friend.' ”