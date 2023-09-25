Kylie Jenner Then and Now: 11 Photos of Her Dramatic Fashion Evolution Through the Years

Jenner explored her wardrobe and arrived at the Met Gala after-party in a jaw-dropping aqua-green mermaid-inspired dress and a matching wig. At that time, he was still dating rapper Travis Scott, whom she broke up with in January 2023 after five years of on-again, off-again relationship.

The pair shares daughter Stormi and son Aire.

"Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there," a source told Us Weekly. "This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."