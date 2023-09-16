Kylie Jenner’s New Flame Timothée Chalamet Won’t Appear on 'The Kardashians' as Romance Takes Off: 'He’s a Private Guy'
After months of dating rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet finally confirmed their romance via some PDA at Beyoncé's September 4 concert. The pair were careful about the decision to go public, but an insider said Jenner was "ready to let it all hang out" as she's been "telling people she's in love."
"Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way," added the source.
The two first met at Paris Fashion Week, with speculation over their dynamic heating up in April, when the 26-year-old reality star's car was spotted at the actor's California home. After getting to know each other without the spotlight scrutiny, it turned "into a genuine relationship."
"Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future," the source assured to a magazine. "Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy."
However, fans of Hulu's The Kardashians shouldn't expect the movie star, 27, to make a cameo anytime soon, as the source said, "He’s a private guy and Kylie respects that." The upcoming fourth season of the series debuts on Thursday, September 28.
This is Jenner's first romance since ending her years-long on-off relationship with baby daddy Travis Scott somewhere between December 2022 and January 2023.
The pair shares daughter Stormi, 5 and son Aire, 1, and while they may co-parent amicably enough, the rapper, 32, hinted he isn't a fan of his ex's new man via his tune "Meltdown," which he released in July.
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," Scott says, referring to the titular character the Oscar nominee portrays in the upcoming Wonka flick. "Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----."
Scott never addressed whether or not the lyrics were aimed at the Dune lead, though the song clearly didn't take a toll on his romance with the makeup mogul.
