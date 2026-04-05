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Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Chest in Skimpy White Bikini Over Easter Weekend as She Shares Rare Photo With All 4 of Her Sisters

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Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed in a photo with all of her famous sisters.

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April 5 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner showed off her hourglass figure in a series of white-hot snaps on April 4.

The reality star, 28, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few selfies where she put her chest on display.

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image of Kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her chest in a tiny bikini top.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's chest spilled out of her teeny white bikini top and she also rocked gray stripped sweatpants.

She donned minimal jewelry and her long dark locks fell to her shoulders.

In one video, she wore the same look while walking barefoot outside. She panned the camera down to her toned tummy and further flashed her ensemble.

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The Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Easter Together on Sunday

image of Kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The cosmetics mogul took some fun selfies before Easter.

She posted the snapshots just a day before her family's massive Easter celebration. The Kardashian-Jenner clan brought together themselves and their kids for a party filled with good food, Easter egg baskets and fun arts and crafts.

Kylie also reposted a photo of the event on April 5 where she posed with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

In a clip featured on momager Kris Jenner's Instagram Stories, the Kloud popcorn founder shared a glimpse of the bunny-filled festivities.

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image of Kardashians
Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM

The Kardashian family celebrates Easter together every year.

“And we’re just having fun. I’m having fun,” Khloé, 41, said as she showed daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, making slime.

Kris, 70, then displayed the family's gorgeous brunch buffet, featuring tasty dishes such veggie crudités, steak, sushi, fried rice, chow mein and egg rolls.

Flower-shaped cookies, Peep-flavored cakes and robin’s egg cupcakes filled up the table for dessert.

On Kylie's Instagram Story, she presented an array of Easter baskets for the kiddies, which featured large stuffed Peep pillows, candy and toys.

Khloé Kardashian Previously Shared Her Deep Connection With Her Siblings

image of Kardashians
Source: MEGA

Khloé and Rob Kardashian have a close relationship.

Khloé got candid about the special bond she has with her siblings — especially younger brother Rob Kardashian — in a 2024 interview with Bustle.

"I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much," she said. "I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn't fit in or is being judged about his appearance."

"I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added. "And I just feel like we are both each other's protectors. I love him so much. It's just innate."

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