Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Chest in Skimpy White Bikini Over Easter Weekend as She Shares Rare Photo With All 4 of Her Sisters

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Kylie Jenner showed off her hourglass figure in a series of white-hot snaps on April 4. The reality star, 28, took to her Instagram Stories to share a few selfies where she put her chest on display.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her chest in a tiny bikini top.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's chest spilled out of her teeny white bikini top and she also rocked gray stripped sweatpants. She donned minimal jewelry and her long dark locks fell to her shoulders. In one video, she wore the same look while walking barefoot outside. She panned the camera down to her toned tummy and further flashed her ensemble.

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The Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrated Easter Together on Sunday

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The cosmetics mogul took some fun selfies before Easter.

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Source: @KIMKARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM The Kardashian family celebrates Easter together every year.

“And we’re just having fun. I’m having fun,” Khloé, 41, said as she showed daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 3, making slime. Kris, 70, then displayed the family's gorgeous brunch buffet, featuring tasty dishes such veggie crudités, steak, sushi, fried rice, chow mein and egg rolls. Flower-shaped cookies, Peep-flavored cakes and robin’s egg cupcakes filled up the table for dessert. On Kylie's Instagram Story, she presented an array of Easter baskets for the kiddies, which featured large stuffed Peep pillows, candy and toys.

Khloé Kardashian Previously Shared Her Deep Connection With Her Siblings

Source: MEGA Khloé and Rob Kardashian have a close relationship.