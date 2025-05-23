Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in Cleavage-Baring White Dress: Photos
Kylie Jenner put on a busty display on vacation.
The Kardashians star, 27, showcased her lean physique in a skintight white dress on Thursday, May 22.
Jenner nearly spilled out of the tiny frock, which she paired with a straw clutch, gold bangle and long earrings. She wore her brunette locks long and loose as she posed on a balcony with scenic greenery in the background.
She captioned the social media share with a simple "😊" emoji.
Jenner's mom, Kris, and friend Yris Palmer flooded the comments section with white hearts.
"Timmy's future bride," one fan added in reference to her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
The day before, Kylie once again flaunted her curves in a blue and white one-piece swimsuit with the sides cut out. The sultry design showed some underb--- as she learned on her balcony and snapped selfies.
"Ready for summer," she captioned the seductive carousel.
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Adventures
Kylie went viral on Sunday, May 18, when she donned a $10,000 vintage Chanel bikini. The fiery red design, which comes from the brand's 1995 collection, is decked out in rhinestones. She wore a similar navy, studded swimsuit days later, seemingly from the same line.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder was joined by her 3-year-old son, Aire, for the tropical trip. The duo giggled on a floatie and took a seaside stroll on the boardwalk together.
Aside from time with her child, she enjoyed a fruity drink and boat ride.
Kylie Jenner's Viral Bikini Video With Yris Palmer
On Friday, May 16, she flaunted her bikini body with Yris, who joined her in Turks and Caicos.
"Estàn hablando mal de ustedes," Yris wrote in Spanish, which translates to "They’re talking badly about you."
The girls lip-synced a mariachi song in a flirty, selfie-style video. Yris donned a white and brown bikini with beaded earrings and a baseball cap, while Kylie opted for a floral two-piece and a high pony.
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner's 'Drunk Beach Walk'
The beauty mogul's sister Kendall Jenner also got in on the fun and took a "drunk beach walk" on the sand with her. In the candid clip, Kendall held up a rock and asked the camera if it's a "rock or coral." She threw her beach find into the ocean, instructing her viewers to "say goodbye."
The model then found another rock in the sand, joking, "It's his brother, Kylie...Edward." The girls then ran toward the ocean and thrust it into the water.
"He's home!" Kendall exclaimed.