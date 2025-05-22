or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves as She Declares She's 'Ready for Summer': Photos

kylie jenner bikini summer photos
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves in a steamy monokini as she kicked off summer.

By:

May 22 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat just in time for summer.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 27, flaunted her hourglass curves in a sizzling cut-out monokini as she posed under the sun in a series of steamy new photos.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner beach vacation
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a cut-out floral swimsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Rocking a Mediterranean-inspired blue and white floral one-piece that barely clung to her body, Jenner struck sultry poses on a stone balcony with turquoise shutters in the background.

She then paired the racy look with her long, dark hair flowing in loose waves and sun-kissed nude make-up.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ready for summer 🐚💙,” she captioned the snaps on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner instagram swimsuit pics
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mom-of-two posed under the sun with her long hair flowing in waves.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bombshell look.

“Pretty like moon pretty like star, 🥹💓💓,” one fan gushed, while another added, “that’s swimsuit is so cuteee 💙.”

“Looks so good on you! 🤯💙,” a third raved.

“Timmy is so lucky,” a fourth exclaimed, referring to Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner sultry post
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner declared that she is 'ready for summer.'

Article continues below advertisement

A few days earlier, Jenner gave fans another peek at her beach wardrobe.

She wore a vintage Chanel bikini in red, lounging on a chair and showing off the back — complete with a bedazzled logo on the thong.

"No place I’d rather beeee <3," she wrote in the May 17 post.

One fan joked about her man, writing, "Timothée can’t fight all of us."

Another chimed in, stating, "Timothée won at life."

Article continues below advertisement

All the buzz comes as sources claim Jenner and Chalamet are low-key “living together.”

“At this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working,” one insider revealed. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner timothee chalamet engagement rumors
Source: MEGA

The reality star's relationship with Timothée Chalamet seems to be getting more serious.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source shared how Jenner felt about going public with the Wonka actor recently.

“Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” a source told a news outlet, referring to their red carpet moment at the 70th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7.

At the time, the pair, who were first linked in 2023, got close as they looked at the camera, and the Dune star even wrapped his arm around the Sprinter founder.

Additionally, engagement rumors are already flying.

"Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input," a source spilled.

“Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes,” the insider added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.