Bikini-Clad Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves as She Declares She's 'Ready for Summer': Photos
Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat just in time for summer.
The reality star and beauty mogul, 27, flaunted her hourglass curves in a sizzling cut-out monokini as she posed under the sun in a series of steamy new photos.
Rocking a Mediterranean-inspired blue and white floral one-piece that barely clung to her body, Jenner struck sultry poses on a stone balcony with turquoise shutters in the background.
She then paired the racy look with her long, dark hair flowing in loose waves and sun-kissed nude make-up.
“Ready for summer 🐚💙,” she captioned the snaps on Instagram.
Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s bombshell look.
“Pretty like moon pretty like star, 🥹💓💓,” one fan gushed, while another added, “that’s swimsuit is so cuteee 💙.”
“Looks so good on you! 🤯💙,” a third raved.
“Timmy is so lucky,” a fourth exclaimed, referring to Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A few days earlier, Jenner gave fans another peek at her beach wardrobe.
She wore a vintage Chanel bikini in red, lounging on a chair and showing off the back — complete with a bedazzled logo on the thong.
"No place I’d rather beeee <3," she wrote in the May 17 post.
One fan joked about her man, writing, "Timothée can’t fight all of us."
Another chimed in, stating, "Timothée won at life."
All the buzz comes as sources claim Jenner and Chalamet are low-key “living together.”
“At this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working,” one insider revealed. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”
Another source shared how Jenner felt about going public with the Wonka actor recently.
“Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut. It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” a source told a news outlet, referring to their red carpet moment at the 70th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on May 7.
At the time, the pair, who were first linked in 2023, got close as they looked at the camera, and the Dune star even wrapped his arm around the Sprinter founder.
Additionally, engagement rumors are already flying.
"Friends say Kylie is very picky about what jewelry she likes, so as much as she loves the idea of Timothée [choosing] her ring, the truth is she would rather have some input," a source spilled.
“Kylie has a vision for everything … and has gone so far as to show Timothée photos of the [ring] styles she likes,” the insider added.