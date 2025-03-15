Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure in Red Latex Dress While Sharing Emotional Message About Working With Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for the Last Time: Photos
Kylie Jenner looks red hot!
On Saturday, March 15, The Kardashians star, 27, showed off her curves in a red latex mini dress while sharing a message about her late pal and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.
In a post to her Instagram Story, the brunette beauty reposted snaps from the seductive photoshoot, where she donned a voluminous curly look.
“It was hard for me to let go of these photos because it was one of the last few times @jesushair touched my hair. We had such a fun workday and then went out to dinner after as we do. Ughh I miss it sm, my angel,” she penned, referencing the death of the beautician, which was announced on February 23.
In addition to the Instagram Story, the celeb shared a grid post to promote the new peices she is selling as part of her clothing brand. In the stills, the reality TV personality flaunted her fit figure and displayed her large chest in the tight-fitting ensemble.
The photos were very seductive, as Jenner laid on a bed in the jaw-dropping outfit.
“Khy x POSTER GIRL coming 03/18 khy.com !!!! ♥️📸@lilmami_lani hair by my angel @jesushair I miss u,” she captioned the upload.
In response, fans gushed over Jenner in the comments section.
“Woooooooowwwwww❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “This hair is gorge.”
“HOOOOOT 🔥,” a third noted, as a fourth user echoed, “SHE IS SO HOT😻🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, following the tragic passing of her friend, Jenner was very vocal about her grief on social media.
"Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support," she said of the pal — who unexpectedly died at age 34. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."
"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," Jenner continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."
The makeup mogul added: "You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will. Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. Every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say. 222 my angel."
Guerrero's family also shared a statement about his demise on his Instagram page.
"Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time," the post read alongside a photo of Guerrero on the beach. "Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across.”
"We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could have done differently to still have him with us,” they shared.