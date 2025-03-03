Kylie Jenner's Makeup Artist Admits 2025 Oscars Was 'Hard' Without Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner's glam team never thought they would be getting her ready for the 2025 Oscars without Jesus Guerrero.
The Kardashians star's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, took to Instagram on Sunday, March 2, to admit that getting Jenner dolled up for Hollywood's biggest night wasn't the same without the late hairstylist.
"Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars," the beauty expert wrote alongside a photo of the reality star before the event. "I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud🤍 we love you forever 🕊️."
As OK! previously reported, on Sunday, February 23, Guerrero's family confirmed he passed away at the age of 34, though his cause of death is still unknown.
Jenner paid tribute to her staffer and confidant in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support," she penned. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."
"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," the makeup mogul continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."
"You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. A true artist. You inspired so many and you always will. Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours. I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much. More than any words can say. 222 my angel," she shared.
In a statement shared by Guerrero's loved ones, they explained, "Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time."
"Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across," the message continued. "We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us."