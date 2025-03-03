Kylie Jenner's Makeup Artist Admits 2025 Oscars Was 'Hard' Without Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero

Jenner paid tribute to her staffer and confidant in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Jesus was more than my friend — he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love and unwavering support," she penned. "I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side."

"He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter. Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend," the makeup mogul continued. "The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love. And I loved you so much."