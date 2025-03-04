Kylie Jenner Fans Rave Her Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Is a 'Lucky Man' as She Shares Hot New Photos in Revealing 2025 Oscars Dress
Kylie Jenner had a night to remember when she attended the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 2.
One day after the star-studded event, which she went to with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, the reality star posted several Instagram photos of herself donning the stunning brown dress she wore to the ceremony.
"Custom @miumiu last night 🤎," she captioned the set, which showed the star, 27, rocking the sleeveless gown in her home.
The frock featured a bra-like top with two cutouts below the chest and was embellished with sequin designs.
Jenner also shared a close-up of her matching chocolate brown manicure and the rings she wore.
Fans raved over the pictures, with one person noting of her beau, "Timmy is a lucky man."
"I love you," sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the upload, while pal Yris Plamer wrote, "Gorg 😍."
On the night of the awards, Jenner's makeup artist Ariel Tejada posted a photo of her all dolled up to honor their friend and her late hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, who unexpectedly passed away last month.
"Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars," he captioned the image. "I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud🤍 we love you forever 🕊️."
- Kylie Jenner Flaunts Ample Cleavage in Black Gown After Packing on the PDA With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Berlin Film Festival: Photos
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Cleavage in Black Dress as She Gets Handsy With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
- Kylie Jenner's Cleavage Spills Out the Sides of Her Stunning Backless Dress During Date Night With Timothée Chalamet at 2025 BAFTAs: Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! reported, the makeup mogul and Chalamet, 29, packed on the PDA inside the Dolby Theatre in L.A., as they held hands while walking around and shared a few kisses for everyone to see.
Jenner also gave him a sweet smooch after the movie star lost Best Actor to The Brutalist's Adrien Brody.
The young power couple posed for photos together at an after-party, where the Dune star traded in his yellow suit for black and Jenner slipped into a black and lace corset gown.
The mom-of-two — who shares daughter Stormi, 7, and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — and Chalamet first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, and they've only grown closer since then.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before, they connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him," a source gushed to a news outlet. "You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
With their two-year anniversary around the corner, Jenner has reportedly been "dropping hints" about getting engaged.
"He does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," the source noted. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."