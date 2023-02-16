Secret Surgery? Kylie Jenner Flaunts 'Tell-Tale Signs' Of Extreme Makeover In New Photos
Did Kylie Jenner go under the knife recently?
The star, 25, posted some photos of herself in a gold bikini writing, "cherry on top."
Of course, people couldn't help but drool over the reality star's physique.
One person wrote, "Wow🔥," while another said, "golden 🤍🤍❤️🔥."
A thidr person stated, "I’m not okayyyy."
However, some fans think the mom-of-two — she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott — had a breast reduction, as they appeared smaller in the bikini.
"Smaller boobs?" one asked on Reddit, while a second person claimed, "I think with that size t**ty they can look bigger or smaller depending on the type of top you are wearing."
"I think she’s just wearing an appropriately sized top compared to what we’re used to seeing her in," a third person wrote.
Earlier this year, the brunette babe made waves when she posted photos of herself in early January — but fans were focused on her chest.
"Kylie’s boobs are so low in pic 3," one person said, while another added, "Naturally big boobs hang lower. That is just reality!"
Another wrote, "I haven’t seen any comments about it but I’m sure people are shocked because hers are not natural. Lol she’s had them done multiple times."
- Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't See' Herself Reconciling With Travis Scott, But The Exes Will 'Handle Things Like Mature Adults': Source
- Travis Scott 'Wasn't Seen' Mingling With Girls During Rowdy Super Bowl Weekend In Arizona
- Kylie Jenner & 'Forever Valentine' Stassie Karanikolaou Lock Lips After Reality Star's Split From Travis Scott — See Photos
In 2015, Jenner shared on her appt that she's "not against plastic surgery."
“Full disclosure: I’ve only been under once before, when I went to the dentist and I didn’t react well,” she wrote at the time. “It really scared me. I threw up and I was SO nauseous the next day.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I wanted to make a change. But no, people — I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that. Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed,” she stated. “I’ve definitely filled out. Working with some of the best makeup artists has taught me a lot of amazing tricks to making me feel more confident and I can’t wait to share them with you guys. I swear there are things you can do to work on problem areas without having to think about plastic surgery. Contouring has changed my life!”
However, the Hulu star is not against having some work done. “If, down the line, I get to a point where I’m really uncomfortable with something on my body, I’m not against changing it,” she said.