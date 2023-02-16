Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't See' Herself Reconciling With Travis Scott, But The Exes Will 'Handle Things Like Mature Adults': Source

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source dished of the split coparents. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

However, despite Jenner's allegedly firm feelings concerning potentially working things out with the artist, according to the source, "her friends aren’t so convinced" that they won't try again some day.