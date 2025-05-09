Awkward! Timothée Chalamet Dodges Kylie Jenner as She Tries to Give Actor a Second Kiss Before He Accepts Award: Watch

The Hollywood stars posed for the cameras together, with body language expert Judi James telling a news outlet that the reality star "appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together."

"[Chalamet] seems to retain one facial expression and the rather languid one-hand-in-a pocket pose, even when he is walking out onto the red carpet, but this new look does make him more visually compatible with Kylie as his sophistication levels have risen to match her signature elegant, basic black styling," James continued.

James noted how in one image, Jenner was leaning back on Chalamet, who had a hand around her torso. The expert said that "although not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here," the makeup mogul made "an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love."