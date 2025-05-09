or
Awkward! Timothée Chalamet Dodges Kylie Jenner as She Tries to Give Actor a Second Kiss Before He Accepts Award: Watch

Two photos of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Source: mega;@cinemaaddixt/x

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner first sparked dating rumors in April 2023.

By:

May 9 2025, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Whoops!

While Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been packing on the PDA this year, the Dune actor appeared to avoid kissing his girlfriend on the lips a second time when he was honored at the David di Donatello Awards on Wednesday, May 7.

The Awkward Moment

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissed at the David di Donatello Awards.

When Chalamet, 29, was called up to be given the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award, the movie star rose from his seat and smooched the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, as she sat and clapped for him.

However, Jenner appeared to try and give him a second kiss — but the NYC native slightly moved his head higher and greeted two men sitting behind them instead. The mom-of-two brushed off the incident and continued to cheer on her man as he smiled and made his way to the stage.

The Night Marked the Couple's First Red Carpet Together

timothee chalamet dodges kylie jenner tries second kiss watch
Source: @cinemaaddixt/x

Though the reality star tried to give the actor a second kiss, he greeted the people sitting behind them instead.

Funny enough, that same night marked the duo's red carpet debut.

For the glam event, the Oscar nominee donned a black velvet suit, with his jacket featuring a white flower embellishment.

Jenner stunned in a sleeveless black gown by Schiaparelli that featured a plunging neckline. She accessorized with a black and gold purse and several gold pieces of jewelry, including a massive ear cuff in the shape of a hand.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Looked So 'in Love' With Her Boyfriend, Body Language Expert Shares

timothee chalamet dodges kylie jenner tries second kiss watch
Source: mega

The event marked the very first time the power couple posed on a red carpet together.

The Hollywood stars posed for the cameras together, with body language expert Judi James telling a news outlet that the reality star "appears less clingy here and less inclined to work the pose as she has on most of their appearances together."

"[Chalamet] seems to retain one facial expression and the rather languid one-hand-in-a pocket pose, even when he is walking out onto the red carpet, but this new look does make him more visually compatible with Kylie as his sophistication levels have risen to match her signature elegant, basic black styling," James continued.

James noted how in one image, Jenner was leaning back on Chalamet, who had a hand around her torso. The expert said that "although not many women appreciate having a hand placed on their stomach in the way that he's doing here," the makeup mogul made "an approval gesture by placing her own hand on top of his and inclining her head backwards to look like a woman in love."

Engagement Rumors Are Swirling

timothee chalamet dodges kylie jenner tries second kiss watch
Source: mega

Sources revealed the stars have talked about getting engaged one day.

According to an insider, the two have discussed getting engaged now that they've hit the two-year mark — and Chalamet reportedly plans to go all out when he pops the question.

"That may sound a little shallow, but he’s mostly deferring to Kylie and her wishes on this front and he’s not going to blow it and fail to give her the engagement of her wildest dreams," the source claimed to a news outlet. "He just isn’t capable of fumbling the ball that way and he’s always playing to Kylie’s controlling instincts in order to make her happy."

