Where's Timothée Chalamet? Kylie Jenner Arrives Solo at 2025 Met Gala in Cleavage-Baring Mesh Design: Photos
Kylie Jenner was one of the last stars to arrive at the 2025 Met Gala — and she didn't disappoint!
The reality star arrived solo at the event as she stepped out in a custom Ferragamo gown without her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Instead, Jenner posed alongside Ferragamo creative director, Maximilian Davis.
Fans of the makeup mogul, 27, were thrilled with her outfit choice.
One person wrote, "wow, so beautiful," while another said, "Who has the better fit? Kylie or Kendall? Both look great."
A third person added, "this is good."
Another person was excited to see Jenner on the blue carpet, as Vogue's livestream ended a few minutes prior.
"Omggg I thought she wasn’t coming," they wrote.
Jenner fans were curious if she would show up with her boyfriend, but it seems he sat this one out.
The star, 29, seemed to be preoccupied watching a basketball game with his friends, as he posted a selfie and a photo of himself watching on a small screen.
As OK! previously reported, the two have been spending a lot of time together.
The duo were caught locking lips during a night out at the Los Angeles Lakers game on April 30, and it seem like their romance is continuing to get more and more serious.
"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," an insider confirmed to ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."
"Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything," they added.
Though they haven't been together that long, it seems like an engagement could be in their future.
"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," another insider spilled to a news outlet.
"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the source noted.