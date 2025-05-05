Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Outfits Through the Years: From Waist-Cinching Gowns to Plunging Ensembles
2016 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner immediately stole the spotlight when she made her Met Gala debut in 2016.
Wearing an embellished Balmain dress, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum effortlessly showed off her beauty and curves as she embraced the event's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology."
Her sparkly ensemble featured sheer side panels and dazzling fringes that matched her strappy heels. She also kept her bob straight, framing her face.
2017 Met Gala
For the 2017 Met Gala, the Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked her platinum blonde wig, complementing her sheer, custom-made Versace gown embellished with floral appliqués and fringes.
2018 Met Gala
Jenner, who gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, before her 2018 Met Gala appearance, set pulses racing in a strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a cutout at the midriff. She styled her dark hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with silver sunglasses and matching bracelets on each wrist.
In an Instagram Story, the businesswoman revealed the last-minute alteration made to her dress.
"fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as i was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door 😯 .. but it worked out and i loved it 🖤," said Jenner.
2019 Met Gala
Jenner opted for a bold all-purple look at the 2019 Met Gala, commanding attention in a custom-made Versace gown embroidered with Swarovski crystals. She amped up her look with a matching purple wig and removable large feathered sleeves.
2022 Met Gala
The Life of Kylie star made waves at the 2022 Met Gala, hitting the red carpet in a bridal-style ball gown with a fitted top, sheer shoulder paneling and flowing skirt. She styled her veil with a baseball cap, which she wore backwards.
The ensemble, designed by Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand, served as a tribute to the beloved designer after he died of cancer in November 2021 at the age of 41.
"virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020," Jenner wrote on Instagram after attending the gala. "i'm humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever. & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!"
2023 Met Gala
At the 2023 Met Gala, Jenner put on a jaw-dropping display in a two-tone asymmetrical dress by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier with a cutout design. She paired the look with silver earrings and red satin pointed pumps that complemented her dress.
"We decided on the red dress [for the Met.] I just think it's different than anything I've ever worn before," she said in a Get Ready with Me video on YouTube. "I think the red really stands out. I just love how classy it is and it's timeless."
Jenner added, "Haider is a genius. I've had so much fun creating these looks with him. I'm honored and excited to wear this dress and also to be going to the Met again."
2024 Met Gala
Jenner paraded her curves at the 2024 Met Gala, posing in a cream Oscar de la Renta sculptural dress with a dramatic train and cone-shaped bustier. She finished the look with matching pumps and floral hair accents.