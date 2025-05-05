Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Outfits Through the Years: From Waist-Cinching Gowns to Plunging Ensembles

Jenner, who gave birth to her daughter, Stormi, before her 2018 Met Gala appearance, set pulses racing in a strapless black Alexander Wang gown with a cutout at the midriff. She styled her dark hair in a sleek bun and accessorized with silver sunglasses and matching bracelets on each wrist.

In an Instagram Story, the businesswoman revealed the last-minute alteration made to her dress.

"fun fact: this dress wasn't supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as i was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door 😯 .. but it worked out and i loved it 🖤," said Jenner.