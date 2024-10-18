or
Kylie Jenner Announces She's 'Back to Black' After Showing Off Pink and Blue Hairstyles: Photos

Photo of Kylie Jenner.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared pictures with blue hair in September and pink hair in January.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

No more “King Kylie”!

On Thursday, October 17, Kylie Jenner, 27, shared photos of her new black hair after sporting both blue and pink locks in 2024.

kylie jenner back to black showing off pink blue hairstyles photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The star appeared to have dark brown hair before she dyed it black.

In the image, Jenner gave a pouty face as she showed off her blowout in her car. Additionally, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared footage of the hairdo along with the caption, “Back to black.”

The mother-of-two’s uploads came after she debuted pink hair in January and teal hair in September.

After posting the looks, people couldn’t help but associate the colorful styles with the reality TV personality’s famous “King Kylie” era.

“The king is back and better than ever,” one person penned in September, while another added, “Nostalgia is running through my veins.”

kylie jenner back to black showing off pink blue hairstyles photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shocked fans by bringing back her teal hair, which she had during her 'King Kylie' era.

“King Kylie ATE omg 💙,” a third user shared, while a fourth wrote, “I’m super obsessed 😍😍😍😍.”

As OK! previously reported, on top of Jenner’s hair causing a stir online recently, her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, 28, has also started some chatter.

On Saturday, October 12, the duo was spotted on a date at pizza joint Little Charli in New York City’s West Village neighborhood.

In a viral image from the night, the pair — who have been romantically linked since April 2023 — dressed casually for the outing.

kylie jenner back to black showing off pink blue hairstyles photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been dating boyfriend Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

Jenner was seen in a white T-shirt and black pants, while the Dune actor opted for a blue hoodie. The couple were seen leaning into each other at the table as they appeared to be deep in conversation.

Soon after their rare outing, an insider spilled about why they have kept their romance away from the spotlight.

"Kylie and Timothée are still going strong, but they are keeping their romance on the down low," the source spilled. "There’s a reason they’re hiding it."

The Wonka star "has too many important movies in the works” and “doesn’t want his relationship with Kylie, who makes headlines by just stepping outside, to overshadow his career."

kylie jenner back to black showing off pink blue hairstyles photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their romance on the down low because the actor doesn't want the romance to overshadow his career, a source said.

The insider made it clear that Jenner is on board with their largely private relationship, noting she’s "fine with the arrangement."

While Jenner is happy with keeping things under wraps, her family is apparently offended by the brunette beauty being kept in the shadows.

“Her sister Kim [Kardashian] and her mom, Kris [Jenner], think she’s wasting a great opportunity and should basically exploit the romance. Clearly, Kylie isn’t taking their advice. She loves Timothee and wants this relationship to work," the source said.

