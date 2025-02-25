Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to Timothée Chalamet in Tight Lace Dress Before Beating Him on Poker Night

Timothée Chalamet brought along girlfriend Kylie Jenner for a star-studded poker night that was held by Cartier in honor of his second Best Actor Oscar nominee.

The movie star, who's an ambassador for the luxe jewelry designer, threw the party at the Chateau Marmont, where there were three tables set up for the couple and other famous faces — such as Kevin Hart, Tobey Maguire and Hailey Bieber — to play.