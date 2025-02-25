Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to Timothée Chalamet in Tight Lace Dress Before Beating Him on Poker Night
Timothée Chalamet brought along girlfriend Kylie Jenner for a star-studded poker night that was held by Cartier in honor of his second Best Actor Oscar nominee.
The movie star, who's an ambassador for the luxe jewelry designer, threw the party at the Chateau Marmont, where there were three tables set up for the couple and other famous faces — such as Kevin Hart, Tobey Maguire and Hailey Bieber — to play.
In photos from the fun night published by GQ, the mom-of-two, 27, had one arm around Chalamet, 29, and another placed on his stomach underneath his black leather vest, while the A Complete Unknown star had one of his arms on his girlfriend's waist.
In addition to his vest, the NYC native rocked a black T-shirt, backward baseball cap, a black bandana scarf around his neck and black leather pants, while Jenner stunned in a long-sleeved turtleneck style black lace dress.
The couple showed off their competitive side when they "went head-to-head once, on a defeat [Chalamet] graciously and proudly accepted," a reporter shared, adding Jenner "was, sneakily, one of the most formidable players at the table, raising big bets with the confidence of a high roller, as a woman who’s up Bs should."
While the couple was relatively private when they first started dating in April 2023, Jenner has supported her beau at several events already this year, as she was his date to the 2025 Golden Globes, BAFTAs and a film festival.
As OK! reported, the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn't attend the Sunday, February 23, SAG Awards with Chalamet, who brought his mom instead. It's unclear if she was ever slated to attend or if she backed out after it was revealed her beloved hairstylist Jesus Guerrero unexpectedly died at age 34.
It's not known whether Jenner will attend the Sunday, March 2, Oscars with the movie star.
Regardless of her potential Academy Awards appearance, an insider insisted Jenner is head over heels for her man.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him. You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body, has changed in the two years that they’ve been together," the source told a news outlet. "She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
So much so, the insider claimed Jenner has "been dropping hints" about getting married.
"He does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," the source noted. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."