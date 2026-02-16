or
Article continues below advertisement
Kylie Jenner Nearly Busts Out of Her Sports Bra in Sultry Photos

Source: mega; @kyliejenner/Instagram

The beauty mogul flaunted her curves in a sleek black look.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination as she posed in a sleek black ensemble that highlighted her famous curves.

The beauty mogul, 28, lounged on the floor in a minimalist look, wearing a plunging top and matching leggings from Alo, while gazing directly at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

New Risqué Photos

image of Kylie Jenner posed in a plunging black top.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner posed in a plunging black top.

  • Jenner styled her long, dark hair in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Her glam featured bronzed makeup, rosy cheeks, and a glossy nude lip.

    In another shot, she leaned back on her hands while showing off the figure-hugging outfit from a different angle.

    She captioned the sultry post, "sunday + @alo = 🖤."

    Article continues below advertisement

    New SKIMS Campaign

    image of The star lounged on the floor for the sultry snaps.
    Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

    The star lounged on the floor for the sultry snaps.

    This comes after the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling teamed up with Kim Kardashian for the brand's latest SKIMS campaign.

    Jenner introduced the brand’s Everyday Cotton line through a set of Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, February 11.

    She wore a coordinating bra and briefs in white, beige, brown and black.

    In one snap, she reclined on her side, accentuating her curves while subtly revealing her backside.

    "Me for @skims everyday cotton <3," she wrote alongside the sultry upload.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Enjoyed a Night of Fun

    image of Her long dark hair fell in loose waves.
    Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

    Her long dark hair fell in loose waves.

    Her romance with Timothée Chalamet also seems to be going strong.

    On the January 28 episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian opened up about the couple attending a recent dinner party hosted by the SKIMS founder.

    Khloé described the Malibu gathering as a small, intimate evening with just a handful of guests.

    "You threw a little dinner in Malibu, [and] it was so nice," she recalled. "It was just, like, 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun."

    The sisters added they were especially happy Kylie decided to stop by at the last minute.

    "Kylie had the best time ‘till 1:30 in the morning," Khloé shared. "She stayed after me…I was so proud of her, and [she] and Timothée had the best time. I had so much fun. I’m exhausted right now."

    Kim noted that Kylie was "the first one there and the last to leave."

    'Obsessed With Each Other'

    image of This comes after Kylie posted as past of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign.
    Source: mega

    This comes after Kylie posted as past of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign.

    This came after a source reported that Kylie and Timothée have been living together for a year in Los Angeles, Calif., and are "basically married already."

    "They're obsessed with each other and always together," the source said.

    Recently, the actor was grilled about whether or not he would get married.

    He responded to the question: "Wow, that's so personal. That's so personal. Gonna get me in trouble, man!"

    But he didn't hesitate to answer, stating: "Yes. Yes."

