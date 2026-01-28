or
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Partied Until '1:30 in the Morning' at Kim Kardashian’s Family Dinner

Photo of Kim Kardashian, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet partied until the wee hours of the morning at Kim Kardashian's dinner bash.

Jan. 28 2026, Updated 4:02 p.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet is warming up to the Kardashian clan and the parties that come with them.

On the Wednesday, January 28, episode of the “Khloé in Wonderland” podcast, Kim and Khloé Kardashian revealed the actor and Kylie Jenner had a blast at the SKIMS founder’s recent dinner bash.

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Kim Kardashian guest-starred on her sister Khloé's podcast.

“You threw a little dinner in Malibu, [and] it was so nice,” Khloé recounted. “It was just, like, 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun.”

The sisters admitted they were “really proud” of Kylie for attending the party at the last minute.

“Kylie had the best time ‘till 1:30 in the morning,” Khloé said. “She stayed after me…I was so proud of her, and [she] and Timothée had the best time. I had so much fun. I’m exhausted right now.”

Kim added that their little sister was “the first one there and the last to leave.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Reportedly Moved in Together

Image of Khloé Kardashian noticed Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having fun together at Kim's party.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian noticed Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet having fun together at Kim's party.

Things are heating up between Kylie and Timothée, who have reportedly moved in together. On Wednesday, January 14, an insider reported they've been under the same Los Angeles, Calif., roof for over a year and are “basically married already.”

“They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” the source said.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Shopped for Bikinis in Mexico

Kylie Jenner

Image of Kim Kardashian hosted a dinner party for their family.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Kim Kardashian hosted a dinner party for their family.

The couple has increasingly been spotted out and about lately. On Thursday, January 23, the Dune star helped his woman shop for bikinis at Hola Parce! Swimwear in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. CCTV footage obtained by the clothing store showed Timothée holding up a metallic two-piece of Kylie to consider. He exited with his wallet in hand, while she held a shopping bag.

Last week, the couple also had dinner at Flora Farms in Cabo and were photographed boarding a private jet together.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Going to Get Engaged in 2026?

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating for three years.

Earlier this month, on January 4, Timothée shouted out his girlfriend during his Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

“Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he expressed on stage, while Kylie mouthed to him, “I love you.”

Image of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly headed for an engagement.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are reportedly headed for an engagement.

A source said of the special call-out: “Kylie was practically glowing. You could see how proud she was — and how much she loves him. It wasn’t just about the award. It was a real, genuine thank-you for love, support, and everything Kylie has done for him over the years.”

The insider also predicted that the duo is headed for an engagement this year.

“Everyone close to them says it’s happening very soon,” the source dished. “They’re serious, and it’s only a matter of timing.”

