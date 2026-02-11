Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Her Intimates in Revealing SKIMS Campaign: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner wore nothing but a bra and underwear for a raunchy new campaign. The reality star, 28, bared her lean physique in undergarments from sister Kim Kardashian’s fashion brand, SKIMS. Jenner debuted the Everyday Cotton collection in a series of photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, February 11.

Source: SKIMS Kylie Jenner modeled for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

She sported a busty bra and panties in four colors: white, beige, brown and black. In one image, the Kylie Cosmetics founder lay on her side, flaunting her curves, with her backside exposed. “Me for @skims everyday cotton <3,” she captioned the series of social media posts. Three days prior, Jenner bared her cleavage in a white tank while posing for a selfie in the car alongside bestie Stassie Karanikolaou. The girls wore matching tops and both styled their hair in long, loose curls. “♾️,” Jenner captioned the photo dump.

Source: SKIMS Kylie Jenner sported a skimpy bra and underwear.

Jenner’s sultry snaps come as her relationship with Timothée Chalamet continues to heat up. On the January 28 episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Kim and Khloé Kardashian revealed the couple partied until the wee hours of the morning during the SKIMS founder’s recent dinner party. “You threw a little dinner in Malibu, [and] it was so nice,” Khloé recalled. “It was just, like, 12 people. It was really small. We had so much fun.”

Source: SKIMS Kylie Jenner got a shout-out during Timothée Chalamet's Critics Choice Awards acceptance speech.

The siblings agreed they were “really proud” of Kylie for attending the celebration at the last minute. “Kylie had the best time ‘till 1:30 in the morning,” Khloé said. “She stayed after me…I was so proud of her, and [she] and Timothée had the best time. I had so much fun. I’m exhausted right now.” Kim spilled that Kylie was “the first one there and the last to leave.” On Wednesday, January 14, an insider reported that Kylie and Timothée have been living together for a year in Los Angeles, Calif., and are “basically married already.” “They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” the source said.

Source: SKIMS Kylie Jenner flaunted her toned abs in barely-there undergarments.