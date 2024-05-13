Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable New Photos of Daughter Stormi and Son Aire on Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner is one proud parent!
The reality star marked Mother's Day on Sunday, May 12, by uploading several new photos of her and ex Travis Scott's two children on Instagram.
The pictures featured daughter Stormi, 6, brushing her little brother's hair, the two hugging and a photo of the kids with the makeup mogul, 26, on Christmas. There was also a snap of Aire, 2, in the swimming pool and one of the kids giving their mom a squeeze while in Paris together.
The mom-of-two showed via Instagram Stories that Stormi made her some artwork, which was positioned next to balloons and bouquets of flowers.
Jenner's pals sent her their well wishes in the comments section, with Stassie Karanikolaou writing, "I love you 3 with my whole ❤️!!!!!!"
"Happy Mother's Day most beautiful Mommy," gushed Hailey Bieber, who just announced she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.
Jenner's relationship status has been a mystery over the past several months, as she hasn't been seen with Timothée Chalamet since they packed on the PDA at the Golden Globes in January.
While some think their lack of public outings signaled a breakup, others think they're just keeping things private as the Oscar-nominated actor, 28, films his Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey and NYC.
Eagle-eyed fans also believe social media posts proved the two are going strong: last month, people pointed out that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was wearing a bracelet from the Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry when she went on a family vacation, and Chalamet has a necklace from the same collection.
In addition, some thought that Kim Kardashian, 43, accidentally showed that the actor had a place card at the table for the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration.
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothee’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" one Reddit user wrote in reaction.
However, Jenner attended the Met Gala in NYC on Monday, May 6, solo while Chalamet skipped the event.
Regardless of their status, an insider debunked rumors that Kylie was pregnant with the movie star's baby. The gossip had gone viral after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim without any evidence.
The young stars first sparked romance rumors in April 2023. Before that, the reality star and Scott, 33, had been on and off from 2017 to January 2023.